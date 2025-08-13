Dahi Handi 2025 in Mumbai: Where to catch the biggest celebrations This Janmashtami 2025, Mumbai comes alive with Dahi Handi celebrations. Here are the top places to witness the thrill, devotion, and festive energy.

New Delhi:

Janmashtami is a festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated with a lot of joy and pomp across the country. Not just homes, major cities across the country celebrate Janmashtami. And one of the events of this festival is Dahi Handi.

Dahi Handi is celebrated to honor the joyous and mischievous nature of Lord Krishna. It is a competition wherein people form human pyramids and one person climbs on them to reach the top where the dahi handi hangs. The person who reaches the top first and breaks the handi wins.

Dahi Handi 2025: Why Mumbai’s celebrations are special

The event of Dahi Handi is a major attraction in Mumbai. If you’re in Mumbai on the day of Dahi Handi, you can see several human pyramids take over streets of Mumbai. If you want to watch Dahi Handi in Mumbai, read on to know the best places.

Best Places to Watch Dahi Handi in Mumbai

Do you want to catch Mumbai’s most spectacular Dahi Handi 2025 events this Janmashtami? Here are some of the best places.

Jai Jawan Mitra Mandal, Lower Parel

This place is known for its high-energy celebrations and draws massive crowds with a vibrant atmosphere. Here, you can expect a mix of tradition and entertainment as top Govinda teams compete with flair and fervour.

Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal, Lalbaug

This is one of Mumbai’s most devotional neighbourhoods. Here, you will have a mix of human pyramids with rhythmic cheers, traditional music and devotional vibe.

Sanskruti Yuva Pratishtha, Thane

Located just outside central Mumbai, Thane becomes a hotspot during Dahi Handi. The event is organised by a local political figure. With human pyramids, high prize money and a setup that has cultural richness, this is one of the grandest Dahi Handi experiences in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Matki and jhula decoration ideas for Janmashtami 2025 to welcome Kanha with love