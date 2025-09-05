Teachers’ Day wishes 2025 in English, Hindi, Marathi and Kannada Teachers’ Day 2025 falls on 5 September. Here are the best wishes in English, Hindi, Marathi and Kannada to share with your favourite teachers.

New Delhi:

Teachers’ Day will be celebrated across India on 5 September 2025 to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This day is a chance for students to express their gratitude and respect towards teachers who guide and inspire them every day.

If you are looking for simple lines, heart-touching words, or regional language wishes in Marathi, Kannada, and Hindi, here’s a collection of the best Teachers’ Day wishes, easy to share on WhatsApp, Instagram, and social media.

Teachers' Day wishes in English

Happy Teachers’ Day to the guiding light of my life. Thank you teacher for making learning a joy. Wishing you a day filled with respect and love. You inspire me every single day—Happy Teachers’ Day! A big thank you for your patience and wisdom. Wishing the best mentor a very Happy Teachers’ Day. Teachers like you make education a blessing. May your life be as bright as the knowledge you share. Thank you for being my role model and guide. Happy Teachers’ Day to the one who shaped my dreams.

Best wishes for teacher in English

To the best teacher ever, Happy Teachers’ Day! You are my mentor, guide and inspiration. Wishing you success, happiness and health. Thank you for helping me grow. Happy Teachers’ Day to the most dedicated teacher. You have touched countless lives with wisdom. Best wishes to the one who made me believe in myself. Happy Teachers’ Day to my favourite mentor. May you continue to shine as a teacher forever. Best wishes on this Teachers’ Day.

Teacher’s Day wishes in Hindi

Shikshak divas ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Aap hamare jeevan ke margdarshak hain. Guru hi sacche prerna srot hain. Aapka aashirvaad humesha hamare saath rahe. Shikshak divas par koti-koti dhanyavaad. Aapke bina shiksha adhoori hai. Shikshak divas ki dhero shubhkamnayein. Aap hi hamare aadarsh hain. Guru ka sthaan sarvochh hai. Shikshak divas par aapko naman.

Teachers' Day wishes in Kannada

Gurugalige Guru Dinada Hardika Shubhashayagalu. Nimma pathagalu jeevanada margadarshi. Guruve Devaru. Dhanyavadagalu. Nimminda padeda jnana amulya. Guru dinada shubhashayagalu. Neewu namma hrudayada hero. Pathagalanannu sulabhagolisidakke dhanyavadagalu. Gurugalige nanna pranama. Jeevanakke daari torisidakke dhanyavadagalu. Guru Dinada Hardika Shubhashayagalu.

Happy Teachers' Day wishes in Marathi

Shikshak dinachya hardik shubhechha! Aaplya margadarshanamule jivan sundar zhale. Guru ha dev saman aahe. Dhanyavad sir. Aaplya shikvani sathi sadaiv rini rahin. Shikshak dinachya shubhechha! Gyan denara shikshak hech khare dhan. Aapan aamche aadarsh aahat. Shubhechha! Shikshanachi khari olakh karun dilyabaddal aabhari ahe. Shikshak dinachya manapurvak shubhechha. Aaplya shikvani la aamche vandan.

Simple Teachers' Day wishes

Happy Teachers’ Day to my favourite teacher. Thank you for always being kind. Wishing you love and respect today. You are the best guide I could ask for. Thanks for teaching me with patience. Wishing you a joyful Teachers’ Day. Thank you for all your support. You inspire me to do better every day. Wishing happiness and health to you. Happy Teachers’ Day dear teacher.

Heart-touching Teachers' Day wishes

A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. Your lessons stay with me for life. Happy Teachers’ Day to the one who shaped me. Thank you for believing in me when no one did. You are not just a teacher, but a friend and guide. Your teachings are blessings that never fade. Wishing you joy for the countless lives you inspire. You made learning a journey of love and respect. Thank you for being my strength. Teachers like you make the world brighter.

Teachers' Day wishes for best teacher

Happy Teachers’ Day to the best teacher ever! You are truly one in a million. Thank you for making studies so interesting. Best wishes to my favourite teacher. Wishing you respect and admiration always. Your kindness makes you the best. Thanks for always supporting me. Happy Teachers’ Day to my mentor. You are the best guide and friend. Wishing you a memorable Teachers’ Day.

Best wishes for Teachers' Day

Wishing you a Happy Teachers’ Day filled with love. You have been my biggest inspiration. Thank you for making a difference in my life. Best wishes to the one who motivates me daily. Happy Teachers’ Day to my respected teacher. May your life be filled with joy and success. You are my role model and guide. Sending you heartfelt Teachers’ Day wishes. You are the true architect of my future. Best wishes for a wonderful Teachers’ Day.

On 5 September 2025, let’s make our teachers feel special with heartfelt words of respect and gratitude. These wishes in English, Hindi, Marathi and Kannada are easy to share and perfect for expressing your love on Teachers’ Day.