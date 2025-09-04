Teacher’s Day 2025: Significance of September 5 celebration in India Teacher’s Day in India is celebrated on September 5 every year in India. The day recognises the vital role teachers play in shaping individuals and society. Learn about the historical significance and why this date holds a special place in Indian culture.

New Delhi:

India observes Teachers' Day on September 5 of each year. The purpose of the day is to honour educators' contributions to society and their role in educating the next generation. The event honours the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of India and a well-known philosopher and educator.

On this day, special events are planned in colleges and schools. Senior pupils frequently take on the role of teachers and instruct younger ones. To further emphasise the value of teachers, cultural events, talks, and other activities are planned. In certain educational institutions, instructors also assume the role of pupils, signifying the reciprocal exchange of knowledge between the two parties.

Why is Teachers' Day celebrated on September 5 in India?

Teachers' Day's primary goal is to recognise the role that educators play in educating pupils and helping them develop moral principles. Additionally, it enables students to thank their instructors. When the Indian government designated Dr Radhakrishnan's birthday as Teachers' Day in 1962, this custom was established. Rather than celebrate his birthday himself, he had asked to dedicate it to teachers.

Contribution of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan

Born in 1888, Dr Radhakrishnan was a renowned philosopher and scholar. He was also the first Vice President of India (1952–1962) and the second President (1962–1967). He believed that teachers should be the best minds of the country and emphasised the importance of education. His birthday is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India due to his teaching and leadership contributions.

World Teacher's Day on October 5

Every year on October 5, World Teachers' Day is observed outside of India. In 1994, UNESCO founded it. The purpose of the day is to acknowledge the rights and obligations of educators and to draw attention to their contributions to the worldwide educational system.

ALSO READ: Teachers’ Day speech by principal in English and Hindi with samples [2025]