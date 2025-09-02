Teachers’ Day speech for nursery students and kids in English [2025] Teachers’ Day 2025 is on 5 September. Here are short and simple speeches in English for nursery students and kids to say thank you to their teachers.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on 5 September 2025 to honour our teachers and their hard work. This day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the former President of India, who believed that teachers play the most important role in shaping young minds.

On this special day, students prepare speeches, poems, and small performances to thank their teachers. Here are some short and simple Teachers’ Day speeches for nursery students and kids in English, which can be spoken with ease in school functions.

Teachers’ Day speech for Nursery students in English

Sample 1

Good morning everyone.

Today we are celebrating Teachers’ Day. Teachers are like our guiding stars. They teach us with love and care. We thank our teachers for showing us the right path. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Sample 2

Respected teachers and my dear friends,

On this day, we wish our teachers a very Happy Teachers’ Day. Thank you for helping us learn good things every day. We love our teachers.

Teachers’ Day speech in English for kids

Sample 1

Good morning to all my respected teachers and friends.

We celebrate Teachers’ Day on 5th September, the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a great teacher and a great leader. On this day, I want to thank all my teachers for their hard work and guidance.

Sample 2

Respected teachers and dear friends,

Today is Teachers’ Day. Teachers make learning easy and fun. They teach us not only subjects but also good manners. Thank you, teachers, for always supporting us.

Teachers’ Day short speech for kids

Sample 1

Good morning everyone.

On this day, we remember Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and his love for education. Teachers are like second parents who shape our future. A very Happy Teachers’ Day to all.

Sample 2

Respected principal, teachers and my friends,

Happy Teachers’ Day! We are lucky to have such kind and caring teachers. They always guide us to do our best. Thank you for everything.

Teachers’ Day is a chance to say thank you to the people who guide us every day. Whether you are in nursery or primary school, a short and simple speech can make your teachers feel proud and happy.

