Teachers’ Day 2025 speeches in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and more Celebrate Teachers’ Day 2025 with heartfelt speeches in English and regional languages. Perfect for school and college students to honour their teachers.

Teachers’ Day is a very special occasion celebrated every year on 5 September to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s former president and a great teacher. On this day, students across schools and colleges express their respect and love for teachers through speeches, performances, and heartfelt wishes.

It is a day to thank teachers for guiding us with knowledge, patience, and care. A good speech on Teachers’ Day is not just about praising teachers, but also about sharing how they inspire students to dream big and achieve success.

Short speech on Teachers’ Day for school students

Good morning respected teachers and my dear friends. Today we are here to celebrate Teachers’ Day, a day to thank our teachers for their love and guidance.

Teachers are like candles, they burn themselves to light the path of students. On this special day, I want to say thank you to all my teachers for shaping our future. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Teachers’ Day speech in English for college students

Good morning respected professors and my dear friends. Today we are here to celebrate Teachers’ Day, one of the most important occasions in the academic calendar. This day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a teacher who went on to become the President of India, and who always believed that teachers should be respected above all.

In college, the role of a teacher changes. They are no longer just classroom instructors, but mentors, advisors, and life guides. They help us discover our talents, polish our skills, and prepare us for the real world. Whether it is guiding us through complex subjects, supporting us in research, or motivating us during tough times, our professors play a key role in shaping our careers and personalities.

Teachers in colleges help us to think critically and independently. They encourage us to raise questions, to explore, and to challenge ideas. This guidance stays with us forever, even after we leave the college campus.

On this Teachers’ Day, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all our professors who dedicate their time and energy to build the future of their students. Thank you for your constant support and inspiration. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teachers’ Day special speech in English

Respected principal, dear teachers, and my fellow friends, today is a day of celebration and respect – Happy Teachers’ Day to everyone!

Teachers are the guiding stars of our lives. They not only give us knowledge but also show us the right way to live. A teacher teaches from the heart, not just from books. They are the ones who plant the seeds of curiosity, kindness, and discipline in us.

A teacher’s influence goes beyond the classroom. They shape our values, help us discover our strengths, and encourage us to rise after every failure. As students, we might not always say it, but we know that every success we achieve has the effort of our teachers behind it.

Today, on Teachers’ Day, let us not only celebrate but also promise to carry forward the values that our teachers have instilled in us. Thank you, dear teachers, for making us who we are. Happy Teachers’ Day once again!

Best speech for Teachers’ Day in English

Good morning respected Principal, beloved teachers, and dear friends. Today I feel truly honoured to stand before you on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. Every year, on 5 September, we celebrate this day to remember the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan — a great scholar, teacher, and the second President of India. He believed that teachers are the true pillars of society, and his words remind us that education is not just about filling our minds with facts, but about shaping our character and values.

Teachers are often called nation builders. This is because they plant the seeds of knowledge and discipline that grow into the future of our country. They guide us when we are confused, support us when we are weak, and encourage us when we feel like giving up. A good teacher is not only someone who teaches subjects, but also someone who inspires confidence and builds strong values in students.

I believe every one of us here has a story about a teacher who changed our life. It could be a teacher who explained a difficult concept with patience, or someone who encouraged us to take part in a competition, or someone who simply told us, “I believe in you.” These small acts of kindness stay with us forever and shape who we become.

On this day, it is important to express our gratitude. Sometimes we may not realise how much effort teachers put in — preparing lessons, correcting our work, staying after hours to guide us, and most importantly, caring for us like family. Teachers may not always receive awards or applause, but the success of their students is the biggest reward they get.

So today, on behalf of all the students, I want to say thank you to our teachers for their dedication and love. You are the guiding lights in our lives, and we promise to follow your teachings with respect and sincerity. A very Happy Teachers’ Day to all of you.

Teachers’ Day speech in Hindi for students

“Namaskar sabhi ko. Aaj hum sab yahan ek bahut hi vishesh din manane ke liye ikattha hue hain – Teachers’ Day. Har saal hum 5 September ko apne teachers ko samman dene ke liye yeh din manate hain. Yeh din Bharat ke doosre Rashtrapati aur mahan shikshak Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji ke janm din par manaya jata hai.

Unhone hamesha yeh kaha tha ki ek accha shikshak wahi hai jo apne vidyarthiyon ke andar sochne ki kshamta jagata hai. Guru ka sthan humare jeevan mein maa–baap ke barabar mana gaya hai. Yeh guru hi hote hain jo humein anjaane raaste par roshni dete hain, humari galtiyan sudhaarte hain aur humein ek achha insaan banate hain.

Shikshak sirf kitab ka gyaan nahi dete, balki jeevan ke moolya bhi sikhate hain – imaandari, dayalu bhavna, samay ka moolya aur samaj ke prati kartavya. Aaj ke din hum sabhi apne teachers ko hriday se dhanyavaad dete hain aur unke prati apni krtagyata vyakt karte hain.

Main sabhi teachers ko pranam karta hoon aur unhe dil se shubhkamnayein deta hoon. Happy Teachers’ Day!”

Teachers’ Day speech in Tamil language

“Vanakkam anaivarukkum. Indru naam periya magizhchi-udan Teachers’ Day-ai kondaduvome. Inru Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan avargalin pirandha naal. Avargal oru periya aasiriyar, thavathiyar, matrum Bharathathin irandaam Thalaivar aagirar.

Aasiriyargal namadhu vazhkkaiyin velichcham. Avargal namakku arivudan kooda nalla vilakkugalaiyum, nadaththa muraiyaiyum, matrum manitha mathippugalaiyum kaththukodukkirar. Aasiriyar illamal oru makkalukkum nalam illai.

Pallikku mattum alla, aasiriyargal engalai vazhkaiyil ethirpaarkira sothanaiyilum vazhi kaattugirar. Avargal engal thunai, engal vazhiyin deepam, engal kaththirikka porundhiya thaniththanam.

Indru naan ellaa aasiriyargalukkum en manam niraintha nandriyai velipaduththugiren. Ungal sirappu, ungal aasaigal, ungal sevaiyum endrum engal ninaivil irukkum. Iniya Teachers’ Day nal vaazhthukkal!”

Teachers’ Day speech in Telugu language

“Namaskaram andariki. Ee roju manam Teachers’ Day ni goppaga jarupukuntunnam. I roju Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan gari janma dinotsavam. Aayana oka goppa upadhyayudu, tatvagnani mariyu Bharatha rashtrapati ga nilicharu.

Upadhyayulu mana jeevitham lo chukkalu laanti vaaru. Valla sahayam to manam gnanam pondutam, jeevitha viluvalu nerchukutam. Oka manchi teacher mana manasulo prerna kaliginche vadu. Aayana maatallo prema untundi, anubhavallo margadarshanam untundi.

Shikshakulu mana jeevithaniki moolam. Valla lekunda samajam munduku velladu. Vallu manaku pusthaka gnanam matrame kaadu, manchi vyavaharalu, samajika badhyata, dhairyam, mariyu satyam nerpistaru.

Ee Teachers’ Day sandarbhanga, prathi teacher ki mana hrudayapurvaka kruthagnatalu teliyajestunnam. Mee andari sevaku, margadarshanaku dhanyavadalu. Happy Teachers’ Day!”

Teachers’ Day speech in Bengali for students

“Shubho sokal shroddhiyo shikkhok o bondhura. Aaj amra shokolai ekhane shongroho hoyechi ek bishesh din paloner jonno – Teachers’ Day. Ei din palon kora hoy 5 September-e, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan-er janmodine.

Shikkhokra amader jiboner poth prodorshok. Tara amader gyan deyen, kintu tar sathe sathe valo manush hobar shikkhao deyen. Tara amader shomoy-er mullo, shroddha, o manobotar mormo bojhan.

Aajke Teachers’ Day-er dine, amader uchit shikkhokder prati krtoggotar bhab prakash kora. Tara amader jibon gorte amon porishrom korechhen je, amader safollo-r pichhone tara-i aachhen.

Tai aaj ei bishesh dine, ami shokol shikkhokke amar antorik dhonyobad janachhi. Shubho Teachers’ Day!”

Teachers’ Day speech in Gujarati language

“Namaskar sabhne. Aaje aapde Teachers’ Day manavie chhiye, je Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan-nu janmadivas chhe. Te ek mahan shikshak ane Rashtrapati hata, jenathi prerna lai aaje aapde shikshako nu samman kariye chhiye.

Shikshak bina samaj no vikas sambhav nathi. Te loko aapne gyan aape chhe, satya-bhranti no fark samjhavade chhe, ane jeevan na mulyo shikhvade chhe. Shikshako na balidaano karane aapda jeevan ma ujala aavyo chhe.

Aapde je safalta medhie chhiye, ena pacho shikshak nu ashish rahyu chhe. Tethi aaje aa Teachers’ Day na vishesh divas par hu badha shikshakone abhinandan karu chhu ane antarik aabhar vyakt karu chhu.

Happy Teachers’ Day to all!”

Teachers’ Day speech in Marathi language

“Namaskar sabhyanna. Aaj aapan Teachers’ Day sathi ekhatr zhaloy. Ha din 5 September la manala jato, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan yancha janmadin ahe. Te ek mahan shikshak ani Bharatache Rashtrapati hote.

Shikshak ha vidyarthyancha margadarshak asto. Te aplyala keval pustakacha abhyas shikavat nahi, tar jeevan jaganyachi paddhat, mulya, ani kartavya shikavtat. Shikshak vidyarthyancha vyaktimatva ghadavtat ani samajacha khara nirmata astat.

Aapan aplya jeevanat je kai hotoy, tyat kahi na kahi aplya shikshakanchi den ahe. Tyanchya aashirvad ani margadarshan mulech aplyala safal hone shakya hote.

Ya vishesh divashi, mi sarva shikshakanna manapasun dhanyavad deto ani tyancha prati aabhar vyakt karto. Happy Teachers’ Day!”

Teachers’ Day reminds us that behind every successful student, there is always a guiding teacher. By preparing a small speech or message, students can show their gratitude and respect. Whether short or long, in English or any regional language, every word spoken with honesty makes teachers feel valued and proud.