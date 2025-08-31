Best Teachers’ Day 2025 anchoring scripts in English, Hindi and mix-language for school functions Looking for a Teachers’ Day anchoring script? Here are easy, emotional, and ready-to-use scripts in English, Hindi, and mix-language for school events.

New Delhi:

Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated every year on 5th September to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the great teacher and philosopher. This day is dedicated to expressing gratitude to all teachers who guide us with knowledge, values, and wisdom.

In schools and colleges, Teachers’ Day celebrations include heartfelt performances, dances, speeches, and cultural activities.

A well-prepared anchoring script sets the tone of the programme and makes the event memorable. Here, you will find easy-to-use Teachers’ Day anchoring scripts in English, Hindi, and a mix of both languages, along with a sample of the best one.

Teachers’ Day anchoring script in English

Good morning respected Principal, honourable teachers, and my dear friends. A very warm welcome to everyone on this special occasion of Teachers’ Day. Today we are here to celebrate the love, dedication, and guidance of our teachers who shape our lives.

(Opening)

“I, [your name], along with my co-host [partner’s name], feel truly honoured to be your anchors for today’s celebration. This day is not just about events—it is about gratitude.”

(Transition to performances)

“Let us begin the programme with a graceful dance performance by Class 8 students. Please cheer them with your loud applause.”

(Closing)

“As we conclude, let us remember that teachers are like candles, who burn themselves to give us light. Thank you dear teachers, we love and respect you.”

Teachers’ Day anchoring script in Hindi

Opening:

“Suprabhat adarniya Principal sir, mananiya shikshakon aur mere priya saathiyon. Aaj, 5 September ke is pavitra din par hum sab yahan ikattha hue hain, apne adhyapak aur margdarshakon ko sammanit karne ke liye. Aap sabhi ka is vishesh karyakram mein hardik swagat hai.”

Self-introduction:

“Main [aapka naam] aur mere saathi [co-anchor ka naam], aaj ke is karyakram ke hosts ban kar bahut gaurav mahsoos kar rahe hain.”

Transition to performance:

“Chaliye shuruaat karte hain ek madhur geet se, jo hamare man ke bhavon ko prakat karega. Main nimantran deta/deti hoon Class 8 ke vidyarthiyon ko ki ve manch par aayen.”

Mid-anchor line:

“Doston, shikshak ke bina jeevan adhoora hai. Ve humein gyaan dete hain, aur sahi aur galat ka fark samjhate hain. Aayiye ab ek sundar nritya prastuti ka anand lete hain.”

Closing:

“Aaj ka ye karyakram chhota sa prayaas hai un bade yogdaan ko yaad karne ka jo humare adhyapak rozana karte hain. Shikshak deepak ki tarah hote hain, jo khud jalte hain aur humein roshni dete hain. Hum sabhi ki taraf se, aapko shikshak diwas ki hardik shubhkaamnayein. Dhanyavaad.”

Anchoring script for Teachers’ Day in Hindi and English mix

“Good morning respected Principal, teachers, and dear friends. Aaj hum sab yahan ikattha hue hain to celebrate this very special day, Teachers’ Day, on 5th September.”

(Opening)

“Main [your name] aur mere saathi [partner’s name], aaj ke is program ke hosts ban kar bahut khush hain.”

(Performance intro)

“Now let’s move to our next performance – ek beautiful skit presentation by Class 7 students. Please welcome them with big applause.”

(Closing)

“Teachers sirf kitaabon tak seemit nahi, balki humein jeevan jeene ke sabak bhi dete hain. Thank you dear teachers for being our guiding stars. Happy Teachers’ Day!”

Best anchoring script for Teachers’ Day

The most effective anchoring script is one that balances simplicity, respect, and emotion. Here’s a sample:

Opening:

“Good morning to everyone present here. Respected Principal, honourable teachers, and my dear friends, a very warm welcome to this special gathering on 5th September, the day we celebrate as Teachers’ Day. Today we remember Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great teacher, philosopher, and our second President of India, whose birthday we honour by dedicating this day to all our teachers.”

Introduction of anchors:

“I am [your name], and with me is my co-host [partner’s name]. It is our privilege to be your anchors for today’s programme, which is dedicated entirely to our beloved teachers.”

Segment 1: Setting the tone

“Teachers are not just people who teach subjects; they are mentors who shape our future, mould our thoughts, and inspire us to become better human beings. On this occasion, we express our gratitude through music, dance, skits, and words of appreciation.”

“Let’s begin the programme with a graceful dance performance by Class 7 students to welcome our teachers. Please give them a big round of applause.”

Segment 2: Poetry / Speech introduction

“Wow! That was a wonderful performance. Teachers are truly the backbone of our society, and many great leaders have said that the future of the nation is built in the classrooms. To express the feelings of students in words, I now invite [student’s name] to present a heartfelt poem dedicated to our teachers.”

“Let’s all listen with respect and love.”

Segment 3: Skit / Song transition

“Thank you for that beautiful poem. Our teachers are the guiding stars of our lives. They correct us when we make mistakes, encourage us when we lose hope, and celebrate with us when we succeed. To bring this bond alive on stage, we now present a short skit by Class 9 students. Please enjoy.”

Segment 4: Teacher’s speech introduction

“Thank you to our students for that powerful performance. Now, no Teachers’ Day celebration is complete without hearing from our beloved teachers. With deep respect, I invite [Teacher’s name or Principal] to address the gathering and share some inspiring words with us.”

Segment 5: Closing and gratitude

“Thank you, sir/ma’am, for your valuable words. They truly remind us why teachers are called nation-builders. Today’s celebration was our small way of saying ‘thank you’ for all the love, guidance, and knowledge you shower upon us every day.”

“As we conclude, let us remember this thought: A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. On behalf of all the students, we wish our dear teachers a very Happy Teachers’ Day. Thank you and have a wonderful day ahead!”

Teachers’ Day is not only about cultural events or stage hosting but also about acknowledging the impact of teachers on our lives. A simple, heartfelt anchoring script in English, Hindi, or a blend of both can make the occasion meaningful. Speak with respect, add a touch of warmth, and you will create a celebration that teachers will remember with a smile.