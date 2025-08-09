Raksha Bandhan 2025 quotes: Best Rakhi quotes in Hindi, English, Telugu for brother and sister Celebrate Raksha Bandhan on 9 August 2025 with these heartfelt Rakhi quotes in Hindi, English, and Telugu. From emotional and funny lines to touching wishes for brothers and sisters, find the perfect words to share your love this festive season.

Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrating the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 August 2025. This special day is marked by the tying of the sacred Rakhi, the exchange of gifts, and heartfelt messages that express love, gratitude, and protection.

If you are looking for the perfect words to share with your sibling, here’s a collection of Raksha Bandhan 2025 quotes in Hindi, English, and Telugu. From emotional and heart-touching lines to witty and fun wishes, you can use these quotes for WhatsApp messages, Instagram captions, or greeting cards.

Raksha Bandhan quotes in Hindi

Rakhi ka tyohar hai, bhai-behan ka pyar hai. Ye dhaaga sirf dhaaga nahi, hamari atma ka bandhan hai. Rishton ka yeh gehera rang sirf rakhi se saja hai. Bhai meri shaan hai, rakhi meri jaan hai. Raksha Bandhan ka matlab hai prem aur vishwas ka bandhan. Behan ka pyar aur bhai ka vishwas, dono milkar banate hain Raksha Bandhan khaas. Rakhi sirf ek dhaaga nahi, ek duaa hai jo har saal nayi hoti hai. Bhai ke bina Raksha Bandhan ka maza adhoora hai. Yeh rishte ki taakat ka prateek hai jo hamesha majboot rahta hai. Behan ki muskaan, bhai ki pehchan. Rakhi ka bandhan har dukh ko door karta hai. Is bandhan ka rang kabhi feeka nahi padta. Behan ka ashirwad aur bhai ka saath, dono anmol hote hain. Raksha Bandhan ek geet hai jo sirf dil samajhta hai. Har saal rakhi bandhne ka intezaar dil ko khushi deta hai. Bhai ki kalai par rakhi, aur dil mein dua. Rishton ki duniya mein sabse khoobsurat rishte ka din – Raksha Bandhan. Behan ke aansu aur bhai ki khushi, dono is din ke hisse hain. Pyar ka dhaaga kabhi toot nahi sakta. Bhai ki raksha ka wada, behan ka ashirwad. Rakhi ke bina saawan ka rang adhoora lagta hai. Raksha Bandhan bhai-behan ka gehera saath hai. Bhai ki ek muskaan, behan ke liye sabse bada inaam. Rakhi ka ek dhaaga saalon ka vishwas sambhalta hai. Behan ke haath ki rakhi, bhai ke dil ka shringar. Har rakhi ek kahani hai, jo pyar se likhi gayi hai. Yeh bandhan har tufan mein majboot rehta hai. Raksha Bandhan dilon ko jodne ka tyohar hai. Bhai ki suraksha, behan ki duaon ka phal hai. Rakhi ka dhaaga, sada sukh-shanti ka sandesh deta hai.

Raksha Bandhan quotes in English

“A sister is both your mirror and your opposite.” “Brothers and sisters are bound by invisible threads of love.” “Rakhi is not just a thread, it’s a promise.” “Having a sibling is like having a built-in best friend.” “A brother is a protector, a sister is a supporter.” “This Raksha Bandhan, let love be the gift we exchange.” “The bond of a sibling is the bond of the soul.” “Rakhi strengthens the connection of hearts.” “A sister’s love is a shield for her brother.” “Rakhi is love tied with care.” “Brothers and sisters make the perfect team.” “Distance can’t weaken the thread of Rakhi.” “Sisters are angels sent to make life beautiful.” “Rakhi is a festival of love, laughter, and lifelong promises.” “The sibling bond is life’s sweetest gift.” “Rakhi ties hearts before it ties hands.” “Sisters may annoy, but they also protect.” “Rakhi is love wrapped in a thread.” “Siblings share memories that no one else can understand.” “A brother’s care is a sister’s treasure.” “Rakhi reminds us of the blessings of family.” “Siblings are different flowers from the same garden.” “Rakhi celebrates the strength of sibling love.” “A sister’s smile is a brother’s best reward.” “Rakhi is a symbol of trust and love.” “In the book of life, siblings are the sweetest chapter.” “A thread of Rakhi holds a lifetime of emotions.” “Siblings fight hard and love harder.” “Rakhi is the festival that turns love into a lifelong vow.” “The sibling bond is nature’s way of giving us a best friend forever.”

Raksha Bandhan quotes in Telugu

Anna chethilo rakhi kattadam prema mariyu rakshana prateekam. Chelli prema, annaya rakshana – idi mana bandham. Rakhi anedi prema mariyu viswasam kalipi untundi. Anna cheppina mata, chelli chesina prema – rendu amoolyam. Rakhi panduga, manchi bandham ki utsavam. Annaya prema, chelli raksha – idhe Raksha Bandhan sandesham.

Raksha Bandhan quotes for brother

“Bhai, you are my first hero and forever friend.” “No matter how old we grow, you will always be my protector.” “Teri raksha mera adhikaar hai.” “A brother like you makes Rakhi special every year.” “You are my strength, my guide, and my forever support.” “Bhai, tum meri duniya ho.” “Having a brother like you is like having a guardian angel.” “Tere bina Rakhi adhoori hai.” “Your love is my shield, your smile my happiness.” “Bhai ke bina zindagi ka safar adhura hai.” “I am proud to call you my brother.” “Tum meri raksha kavach ho.” “Rakhi ties our hearts together forever.” “Bhai ki ek muskaan, saari thakan door kar deti hai.” “You make every Rakhi unforgettable.” “Bhai, tum meri pehchan ho.” “Your presence makes life brighter.” “Rakhi is just an excuse to celebrate you.” “My brother, my best friend, my hero.” “Teri har khushi meri duaon ka hissa hai.” “You stand by me like a rock.” “Bhai, tum meri life ka superman ho.” “No matter the distance, you are always close to my heart.” “Teri har ek baat meri aankhon ka noor hai.” “You make me feel safe and loved.” “Bhai, tum meri har dua mein ho.” “With you, every day feels secure.” “Tere jaisa bhai har kisi ko naseeb nahi hota.” “You are my constant source of happiness.” “Teri raksha ka wada meri zindagi ka sukoon hai.”

Raksha Bandhan quotes for sister

“Having a sister like you makes every day brighter.” “Didi, tum meri raksha kavach ho.” “You are my best friend, my guide, my sister.” “Behan ka pyaar sabse anmol hota hai.” “Sisters make the world beautiful.” “Tere bina Rakhi ka rang feeka lagta hai.” “You are my cheerleader in every storm.” “Didi, tum meri shaan ho.” “Your love is the most precious gift.” “Behan ka saath, zindagi ka raag hai.” “You are the light in my darkest days.” “Raksha Bandhan is special because of you.” “Your smile makes my day complete.” “Behan, tum meri duaon ka hissa ho.” “You inspire me to be better.” “No friend can replace a sister’s love.” “Your presence is a blessing in my life.” “Behan ka pyar, bhai ki pehchan.” “I cherish every moment with you.” “You are my partner in crime forever.” “Didi, tum meri zindagi ki sabse badi taqat ho.” “You make every festival more special.” “Behan ka pyaar kabhi kam nahi hota.” “With you, life is a beautiful journey.” “You are the most caring sister in the world.” “Tere saath ki yaadein hamesha mere saath hain.” “You fill my life with happiness.” “Behan, tum meri har khushi ka raaz ho.” “You are my forever well-wisher.” “Having you as my sister is the greatest gift.”

Heart-touching Raksha Bandhan quotes

“No matter how far we are, Rakhi keeps us close in heart.” “Siblings: built-in friends gifted by destiny.” “The love of a sibling is pure and unconditional.” “Rakhi is a celebration of shared childhood memories.” “Distance can never weaken our bond.” “Pyar ka dhaaga kabhi toot nahi sakta.” “A sister’s love is a brother’s safe haven.” “A brother’s protection is a sister’s greatest blessing.” “The sibling bond is life’s most beautiful relationship.” “Rakhi ties together hearts across time and distance.” “Har rakhi ek kahani hai jo dil se likhi gayi hai.” “Siblings may fight, but they never stop caring.” “Rakhi is the thread of love, not just tradition.” “True love is when a sibling’s happiness matters more than your own.” “Bhai-behan ka rishta duniya ka sabse anmol rishta hai.” “Rakhi is an invisible promise of togetherness.” “Every Rakhi reminds us of our shared laughter and tears.” “Siblings are each other’s secret keepers.” “A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” “A brother is a friend given by nature.” “Rakhi celebrates love that never fades.” “Bhai-behan ke beech ki doori sirf dil se kam hoti hai.” “The beauty of Rakhi lies in its simplicity and depth.” “A sister’s prayer is a brother’s greatest strength.” “Rakhi is a silent promise that speaks volumes.” “No festival can match the warmth of Raksha Bandhan.” “Rakhi is love wrapped in tradition.” “The sibling bond is stitched with trust and care.” “Raksha Bandhan is a melody of hearts.” “Pyar aur vishwas ka dhaaga hi asli rakhi hai.”

Raksha Bandhan 2025 is more than just a festival; it’s a reminder of the lifelong bond that siblings share. Whether you express your feelings in Hindi, English, or Telugu, the essence of Rakhi lies in love, trust, and togetherness. Share these quotes with your brother or sister on 9 August 2025, and make the day even more memorable.

