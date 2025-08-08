Best Raksha Bandhan 2025 status videos and photos to post on WhatsApp Update your WhatsApp this Raksha Bandhan with trending status videos and photos. Download HD visuals and story-ready clips to celebrate on 9 August 2025.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 August. The festival is a feeling shared across homes, screens, and statuses. Whether you're near your sibling or miles apart, your WhatsApp status is a simple way to show you're celebrating.

From trending status videos to stunning Rakhi photos, this page brings you ready-to-share content that speaks for itself. No long messages or forwarded greetings, just clean, scroll-stopping visuals made for stories.

Use these Raksha Bandhan 2025 WhatsApp status updates to add a festive touch to your day. Just tap, download, and post.

Looking for text-only Rakhi messages? Check our Raksha Bandhan wishes article.

Raksha Bandhan status video

Want to express your Rakhi feels without typing a word? Use these short status videos that capture the emotion, tradition, and joy of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan status download

Here’s a quick-access section where you can download all visuals in one go:

Raksha Bandhan video status download

Looking for emotional or traditional Rakhi-themed video snippets? These clips are all under 45 seconds and ideal for WhatsApp or Instagram Stories.

Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp status

Don’t want a long video? Use these simple, loop-friendly visuals made especially for WhatsApp.

Raksha Bandhan status in Hindi

These Hindi-language status visuals are perfect if you're sharing with family and elders.

Happy Raksha Bandhan status video download

If you're simply searching for a video that says “Happy Raksha Bandhan,” this is the section for you.

Raksha Bandhan status for brother

Want your status to reflect love for your bhai? These videos and photos are brother-specific, showing warm or funny sibling moments.

Raksha Bandhan status photo

Don’t feel like posting a video? These vertical images are perfect for story-only sharing.

Raksha Bandhan is about expressing your love — and in today’s world, your WhatsApp status is a great place to start. With these downloadable videos and photos, you can share the spirit of Rakhi without saying a word.

Update your status, tag your sibling, and let the visuals do the talking.

Don’t forget to post it on 9 August 2025!

Want live updates on rituals and muhurat? Follow our Rakhi 2025 live blog