Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Events
  4. Raksha Bandhan 2025 LIVE: Check shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi, Bhadra Kaal timings, festival updates

  Live Raksha Bandhan 2025 LIVE: Check shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi, Bhadra Kaal timings, festival updates

Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on August 9. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for accurate muhurat to tie rakhi, Bhadra kaal timings, and rituals.

A sister ties rakhi on her brother’s wrist, marking the celebration of Raksha Bandhan 2025 with love and tradition.
A sister ties rakhi on her brother’s wrist, marking the celebration of Raksha Bandhan 2025 with love and tradition. Image Source : Canva
Written ByIndia TV Lifestyle Desk  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated across India tomorrow, August 9, 2025. As families prepare for the rituals, one of the most important things to keep in mind is the shubh muhurat, which means the right time to tie the rakhi and perform the puja.

In this live blog, we’ll be sharing timely updates on the auspicious timings, Bhadra Kaal, dos and don’ts, and everything you need to know to mark this day with faith and tradition. If you’re wondering what time you should tie the rakhi or when Bhadra ends, stay with us for accurate and easy-to-follow information.

Live updates :Raksha Bandhan 2025: Shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi, Bhadra Kaal timings, Rahu Kaal

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 5:47 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    When should you perform Raksha Bandhan rituals?

    As per Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan rituals, including tying the rakhi, should be performed only after the end of Bhadra Kaal. This is because Bhadra is considered an inauspicious time in Hindu traditions and should be avoided for any kind of shubh karya (auspicious activity), especially on a festival like Rakhi.

    Bhadra Kaal usually affects the first half of Purnima tithi, but the good news is that this year, Bhadra Kaal ends before sunrise on August 9, 2025. So, there’s no Bhadra Kaal during daytime hours, making the entire day suitable for celebrating Raksha Bandhan and performing all related rituals during the shubh muhurat.

  • 5:32 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Significance of each of the three knots in Rakhi

    The first knot tied during Raksha Bandhan symbolises the sister’s prayer for her brother’s long life, safety, happiness, and prosperity. It’s a silent wish for his overall well-being and protection from all harm.

    The second knot reflects the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and respect shared between the siblings. This is the emotional core of Rakhi.

    The third and final knot serves as a reminder of the brother’s duties. It signifies his promise to always walk on the path of truth, righteousness, and dignity, and to protect his sister in every situation, come what may.

  • 5:32 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    How many knots to tie while tying rakhi

    It’s not just the time of the day that matters on Raksha Bandhan, even the number of knots you tie holds significance. As per tradition, it is recommended to tie three knots while tying the rakhi on your brother’s wrist. 

    Each knot symbolises a promise — of protection, love, and the unbreakable bond between siblings. Following this ritual adds deeper meaning to the rakhi ceremony and is considered auspicious during the rakhi bandhne ka shubh muhurat.

  • 5:32 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Auspicious time to tie Rakhi

    According to Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time to tie rakhi on Raksha Bandhan 2025 is during the Aparahna muhurat, which falls in the late afternoon.

    If you are unable to perform the rakhi ceremony during Aparahna, you can tie the rakhi during Pradosh Kaal instead.

    However, it is important to strictly avoid Bhadra Kaal, as tying rakhi during this period is considered inauspicious in Hindu tradition.

  • 5:32 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Inauspicious time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

    Bhadra Kaal is traditionally considered an inauspicious time to perform sacred rituals, including tying rakhi on the day of Raksha Bandhan. According to Hindu beliefs, no auspicious work should be done during this period, as it may bring unfavourable results.

    However, the good news is that this year, there will be no Bhadra Kaal during Raksha Bandhan 2025, as it ends before sunrise on August 9. That means the shubh muhurat to tie rakhi begins early in the day and continues until evening.

  • 5:31 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Raksha Bandhan shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi

    The most auspicious time (shubh muhurat) to tie rakhi on August 9, 2025, is between 06:18 AM and 01:24 PM. This time falls after sunrise and is considered highly favourable for performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals.

    Notably, this year, the Bhadra Kaal, an inauspicious period, will end before sunrise, which means there is no Bhadra Kaal during the daytime on Raksha Bandhan. So, sisters can tie rakhi without any hesitation during this full muhurat window.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Events Section
Raksha Bandhan Rakhi Raksha Bandhan Celebration Rakhi Festival Shubh Muhurat
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\