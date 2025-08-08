Live Raksha Bandhan 2025 LIVE: Check shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi, Bhadra Kaal timings, festival updates Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on August 9. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for accurate muhurat to tie rakhi, Bhadra kaal timings, and rituals.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated across India tomorrow, August 9, 2025. As families prepare for the rituals, one of the most important things to keep in mind is the shubh muhurat, which means the right time to tie the rakhi and perform the puja.

In this live blog, we’ll be sharing timely updates on the auspicious timings, Bhadra Kaal, dos and don’ts, and everything you need to know to mark this day with faith and tradition. If you’re wondering what time you should tie the rakhi or when Bhadra ends, stay with us for accurate and easy-to-follow information.