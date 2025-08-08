Live Raksha Bandhan 2025 wishes LIVE: Best Happy Rakhi messages, quotes, images for brother and sister This Raksha Bandhan 2025 LIVE blog brings you the sweetest Rakhi wishes, quotes, messages, images, captions, and WhatsApp status to send your brother or sister right now.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan is a festival which honours the bond between brothers and sisters. Families come together to celebrate the day. Sisters tie Rakhi on their brother’s wrist and wish for their well-being. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9.

The purnima tithi will begin at 02:12 PM on August 08, 2025 and end at 01:24 PM on August 09, 2025. With siblings living in different cities across the country and sometimes across the world, celebrating the festival together is not really possible.

However, you can always share the love with your brothers and sisters who live away. Here are some wishes, messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp status, and captions that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate the festival of Rakhi.

Not sure about the right time to tie the Rakhi? Check Raksha Bandhan 2025 Muhurat & Bhadra Kaal timings LIVE here.