Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Events
  4. Raksha Bandhan 2025 wishes LIVE: Best Happy Rakhi messages, quotes, images for brother and sister

  Live Raksha Bandhan 2025 wishes LIVE: Best Happy Rakhi messages, quotes, images for brother and sister

This Raksha Bandhan 2025 LIVE blog brings you the sweetest Rakhi wishes, quotes, messages, images, captions, and WhatsApp status to send your brother or sister right now.

Celebrate the spirit of sibling love this Raksha Bandhan 2025 with heartfelt wishes, messages, and this beautifully designed rakhi.
Celebrate the spirit of sibling love this Raksha Bandhan 2025 with heartfelt wishes, messages, and this beautifully designed rakhi. Image Source : Freepik
Written ByIndia TV Lifestyle Desk  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan is a festival which honours the bond between brothers and sisters. Families come together to celebrate the day. Sisters tie Rakhi on their brother’s wrist and wish for their well-being. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9.

The purnima tithi will begin at 02:12 PM on August 08, 2025 and end at 01:24 PM on August 09, 2025. With siblings living in different cities across the country and sometimes across the world, celebrating the festival together is not really possible.

However, you can always share the love with your brothers and sisters who live away. Here are some wishes, messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp status, and captions that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate the festival of Rakhi.

Not sure about the right time to tie the Rakhi? Check Raksha Bandhan 2025 Muhurat & Bhadra Kaal timings LIVE here.

 

Live updates :Rakhi 2025 wishes, messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp status, captions and greetings

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:16 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    Long-distance Raksha Bandhan messages

    1. We may be miles apart today, but the bond we share is just a heartbeat away. Happy Rakhi!
    2. Sending you a virtual rakhi and a real hug. Distance can’t dim our connection.
    3. Celebrating Raksha Bandhan without you feels incomplete — but love travels faster than flights!
    4. Even if I can’t tie the rakhi on your wrist, I’m tying it in my heart. Miss you, bhaiya.
    5. Wish we could celebrate together. Until then, let this message remind you how much you’re loved.
  • 7:15 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    Funny Rakhi wishes

    1. I was going to send you a really expensive gift… then I remembered all the times you hid my snacks. So, here’s a wish instead. Happy Rakhi!
    2. Let’s agree to protect each other from mom’s anger — that counts too, right?
    3. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the only person who can annoy me and comfort me within the same minute.
    4. I promise to be the annoying sibling you never asked for — forever. You’re welcome.
    5. No matter how grown-up we get, I’ll always blackmail you with your childhood secrets. Happy Rakhi, partner-in-crime!
  • 7:05 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    Rakhi message for sister

    1. Happy Rakhi to the one who made childhood so memorable and adulthood so comforting.
    2. From stealing chocolates to sharing secrets — we’ve come a long way. Love you always.
    3. I may not say it often, but I’m so proud of the person you’ve become.
    4. You’re my sunshine on the darkest days. Happy Raksha Bandhan, little one.
    5. May your life be filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Always here for you.
  • 7:05 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    Rakhi message for brother

    1. Dear bhaiya, your love is my strength and your smile is my peace. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
    2. You may tease me endlessly, but I know you’d fight the world for me. Grateful to have you.
    3. Sending you a virtual rakhi — and a tight hug with it. Miss you!
    4. May your dreams come true and life stay kind to you always. Rakhi love from your sister!
    5. I pray for your happiness every day, but today it’s wrapped in a rakhi. Stay blessed!
  • 7:04 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    Short quotes on Raksha Bandhan

    1. “Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.”
    2. “A sibling is your first best friend — and your forever one.”
    3. “Rakhi is not just a thread, it’s a promise wrapped in love.”
    4. “Distance means nothing when hearts are tied by love.”
    5. “In the rhythm of life, siblings are the melody.”
  • 7:04 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    Rakhi wishes for sister

    1. You’ve been my biggest cheerleader and closest friend. Thank you for always being there, sister. Happy Rakhi!
    2. This Raksha Bandhan, I promise to protect you — not just today, but always.
    3. You bring warmth, joy, and a little chaos into my life — and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
    4. No gift can match the love and memories we share. Happy Raksha Bandhan, sis.
    5. Here’s to the sister who knows me better than anyone else — love you now and always.
  • 7:04 PM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    Happy Rakhi wishes for brother

    1. You’re not just my brother, you’re my first friend and forever protector. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
    2. No matter how far we are, you’ll always be my hero. Sending you love and strength this Rakhi.
    3. Raksha Bandhan reminds me how lucky I am to have a brother like you — funny, strong, and always there.
    4. Tying this rakhi with all my heart. Miss you bhai, but your love is always with me.
    5. May this Raksha Bandhan bring you success, health, and happiness. You deserve the best, brother.
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Events Section
Raksha Bandhan Raksha Bandhan Celebration Rakhi Rakhi Festival
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\