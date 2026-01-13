Makar Sankranti 2026 video status for WhatsApp: Download Hindi and Marathi clips Looking for Makar Sankranti 2026 status videos? Download WhatsApp video status, Marathi clips and festival songs to share simple greetings on Sankranti day.

Makar Sankranti arrives quietly, but it carries a sense of shift. Longer days. Gentler mornings. Kites in the sky and familiar food on the table. It is not a loud festival, but it stays with you. In small habits. In routines that repeat every year.

In 2026, WhatsApp status videos have become one of the ways people mark the day. A short clip. A visual of kites or the sun. A line that says you remembered, even if you are not in the same place. Below is a simple collection of videos and songs that fit the mood without asking for much.

How Makar Sankranti celebrations have moved to WhatsApp and social media

Makar Sankranti looks different for different people. Some fly kites. Some focus on rituals. Some just enjoy the food and the pause. What has changed over time is how greetings travel.

Families live in different cities now. Friends are scattered. Not everyone can meet on the day itself. WhatsApp steps in quietly. A status video replaces a phone call. Or adds to it. No long messages. No pressure to respond immediately. Social media has not altered the meaning of Makar Sankranti. The focus on the sun, the harvest, the seasonal change remains the same. The screen simply becomes a place where that moment is shared, briefly, before the day moves on.

Songs that are closely associated with Makar Sankranti

Udi Udi Jaye – Raees

A popular Bollywood track that has become closely linked with kite-flying visuals. Composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi, and Karsan Sagathia, it is frequently used in Sankranti status videos for its open-sky energy.

Manjha – Vishal Mishra

Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, this song is not a traditional festival track but has found space in Sankranti clips because of its title and imagery. It is often used in slower, more reflective kite-flying visuals shared online.

Manja – Kai Po Che!

From the film Kai Po Che!, this song directly borrows from the language of kite battles. The phrase itself is part of kite-flying culture, which is why the track is widely reused in Sankranti-related videos and reels.

Udi Re Patang – Anita Mandal, Ravikar Tiwari

A Makar Sankranti special song sung by Anita Mandal and Ravikar Tiwari, and produced by Deepak Mukut. The video is designed specifically around kite-flying and Sankranti visuals, making it a natural pick for WhatsApp status videos during the festival.

Thare Sang Patang – Sonu Charan Bhatt & Teena Baisa

A kite-themed song available on YouTube that is often used in short festival clips. Its lyrics and rhythm centre around flying kites together, which fits neatly into Sankranti celebrations shared online.

Makar Sankranti does not ask for much. Sometimes, a short video and a familiar tune are enough.

