Is Makar Sankranti on January 14 or 15 in 2026? Correct date, timings and rituals Confused about Makar Sankranti 2026 date? Here’s the correct January 14 date, auspicious timings, puja rituals and why the festival holds deep spiritual importance.

New Delhi:

The Makar Sankranti festival has great importance in Hindu culture. Performing rituals like washing and donating on this day leads to auspicious outcomes. Offering prayers to the God Sun on this occasion leads to a long life filled with happiness and prosperity. However, there is a lot of confusion amongst people in regard to the date of the Makar Sankranti festival in the New Year.

Some people believe that Makar Sankranti will take place on January 14, 2026, whereas some people believe that it will take place on January 15, 2026. We will uncover what the proper date for Makar Sankranti is.

Makar Sankranti 2026 date and auspicious timings

Makara Sankranti date: January 14, 2026

Makara Sankranti day: Wednesday

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 03:13 PM to 06:15 PM (03 Hours 02 mins)

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 03:13 PM to 05:02 PM (duration - 01 Hour 49 mins)

Makar Sankranti puja rituals: Step-by-step guide

Surya Dev, or the Sun God, tends to have a special importance on Makar Sankranti. On this particular day, a bath taken at an auspicious time by adding water fromthe Ganga and black sesame seeds in the water is advised. After this, offer arghya (water offering) to the Sun God in a copper vessel filled with water, red flowers, rice grains, and sesame seeds. During the offering, chant either “Om Suryaya Namah” or “Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah.”

Afterwards, donate food items according to one’s capacity to the poor, such as black sesame seeds, jaggery, rice, clothes, or money. According to religious beliefs, performing bathing, charity, and worship on Makar Sankranti yields manifold benefits.

Significance of Makar Sankranti in Hindu tradition

On Makar Sankranti, donate sesame seeds and jaggery. Donating these items is believed to alleviate problems associated with the Sun. Additionally, donate khichdi (a rice and lentil dish) and blankets on this day. Donating food and blankets to the poor and needy is said to bring prosperity and abundance and help overcome financial difficulties. Besides bathing in the Ganges River on Makar Sankranti, worship the Sun God. Offer sesame seed ladoos (sweets) to Lord Vishnu. Doing so is believed to remove all troubles from one's life and bring happiness and prosperity.

Also read: January 2026 festival list: Hindu fasts, vrat dates and major festivals

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.)