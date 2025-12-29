January 2026 festival list: Hindu fasts, vrat dates and major festivals January 2026 marks the beginning of Magha month and includes major Hindu fasts and festivals like Mauni Amavasya, Makar Sankranti and Basant Panchami. Here’s the complete list with dates.

According to the Gregorian calendar, January is the first month of the year. The new year begins in January. This month sees several major fasts and festivals that hold special significance in Hinduism. Major festivals like Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Basant Panchami fall in January. Additionally, Mauni Amavasya will also be celebrated in January.

The month of Magha also begins in January. The month of Magha holds special importance in Hinduism. Performing bathing, charity, worship, and fasting during Magha is believed to bring auspicious results. So, let's find out about the dates of the fasts and festivals in the first month of the new year, January.

January 2026 festival list

Date Festivals January 1, 2026, Thursday Pradosh Vrat January 3, 2026, Saturday Paush Purnima January 6, 2026, Tuesday Sakat Chauth January 14, 2026, Wednesday Shattila Ekadashi January 14, 2026, Wednesday Makar Sankranti, Pongal January 16, Friday Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri January 18, 2026, Sunday Mauni Amavasya January 23, 2026, Friday Basant Panchami January 25, 2026, Sunday Ratha Saptami January 26, 2026, Monday Bhishma Ashtami January 29, 2026, Sunday Jaya Ekadash January 30, Friday Pradosh Vrat

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Date and significance

Mauni Amavasya is also called Magha Amavasya. Bathing and giving charity in the Ganges or other holy rivers on this day is believed to free a person from all sins. Also, observing a fast and performing acts of charity on this day pleases the ancestors. With the blessings of the ancestors, all of a person's tasks are completed without obstacles.



There is also a tradition of observing a vow of silence on Mauni Amavasya. The Mauni Amavasya bath will be observed on January 18, 2026. It is worth noting that the Magh Mela is held every year in Prayagraj. During this time, a large number of devotees gather at the Sangam (confluence of rivers) for a holy dip on the day of Mauni Amavasya.

Basant Panchami 2026: Date and importance

Every year, the festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Magh month. This day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Saraswati was born on the fifth day of the bright half of the Magh month. Worshipping the Goddess of learning on Basant Panchami is believed to bestow intelligence and knowledge.



Those associated with the arts also receive immense success through the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23, 2026.

