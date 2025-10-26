Kharna 2025 wishes and images: Send love and light on Chhath Puja Day 2 As Chhath Puja 2025 begins, devotees celebrate Kharna with faith and gratitude toward Surya Dev. Share warm Kharna wishes and beautiful images to spread positivity, purity and prosperity across your home and social feeds.

New Delhi:

As Chhath Puja 2025 begins, devotees across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal prepare for Kharna, the sacred second day of the festival. This day celebrates purity, discipline, and gratitude towards Surya Dev, the Sun God. Devotees observe a day-long fast, breaking it at sunset with kheer, roti, and fruits, offered with devotion and humility.

Kharna is also a day of togetherness as families unite in faith, homes glow with diyas, and hearts overflow with prayer. Across social media, people share Kharna wishes, greetings, and beautiful images filled with light and love. Here are some heartfelt messages and photos to send to your loved ones and make this auspicious day even more special.

Also Read: Kharna 2025 status videos: Devotional puja clips to share on Chhath Day 2

Kharna Wishes in English

Send heartfelt messages of peace, devotion, and gratitude to your friends and family with these meaningful Kharna wishes in English. Each wish captures the spirit of Chhath Puja’s sacred day.

May this Kharna bring peace, purity, and the blessings of the Sun God into your life. Wishing you strength and serenity on this sacred Kharna 2025. May your prayers reach Surya Dev and fill your home with light and prosperity. Let the sweetness of kheer and the glow of diyas brighten your soul. On this Kharna, may discipline bring devotion and devotion bring divine grace. Wishing you and your family a blessed Kharna filled with harmony. May your fast be pure, your heart peaceful, and your home blessed. The light of Surya Dev guide your path towards health and happiness. Sending warm wishes for a pious and prosperous Kharna. Kharna reminds us that gratitude is the highest form of prayer. May every sunrise after Kharna bring you renewed hope. Celebrate purity, patience, and positivity this Kharna. May your offerings be accepted and your faith rewarded. Wishing you endless light and unwavering devotion this Chhath season. May the divine rays of Surya Dev bless your family’s health. On this holy Kharna, may your heart overflow with peace and love. Let the calm of Kharna wash away every worry. Wishing you courage, purity, and prosperity this Kharna Puja. May your dedication inspire others on this auspicious day. Faith makes every ritual divine — happy Kharna 2025! May the offering of kheer and roti bring sweetness to your life. The discipline of fasting strengthens the spirit — stay blessed! May Chhathi Maa bless you with harmony and abundance. Sending divine light from my heart to yours this Kharna. Wishing you divine strength to follow the path of truth and purity. May this Kharna awaken hope and inner calm in you. Wishing you the joy of faith and the peace of prayer. Kharna is not just ritual — it’s renewal of faith. May your home glow with the light of gratitude. Happy Kharna 2025! May devotion fill every corner of your life.

Kharna Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (Kharna wishes in Hindi)

Kharna ke is pavitra din aapke jeevan mein shanti aur samriddhi aaye. Surya Dev ki kripa se aapka ghar roshni se bhar jaaye. Kheer aur roti ki mehak ke saath aapke man mein bhakti ki lahr uth jaaye. Kharna ke din aapka vrat safal ho aur mann ki ichchayein poori ho. Chhathi Maa aapke ghar me khushiyon ka vardaan de. Kharna ke is auspicious din bhakti aur prem ki roshni chha jaaye. Aapke parivaar par Surya Dev ki anant kripa bani rahe. Dil se dua hai aapka vrat safal ho aur aapko sukh-shanti mile. Kharna ki bahut-bahut shubhkamnayein! Chhathi Maa aapko nirogi shareer aur sukhmay jeevan de. Kharna par aapka ghar aur dil donon roshan rahe. Bhakti aur vishwas ke is din aapko anant aashirvad mile. Har suraj ki kiran aapko nayi umeed de. Kharna par aapke parivaar me prem aur samanvay bana rahe. Chhathi Maa aapki manokamna poori karein. Aapke jeeve ka pratek din Kharna jaisa pavitra ho. Bhakti ka yeh din aapko andar se roshan kar de. Kharna ki hardik shubhkamnayein aapko aur aapke parivaar ko. Aaj ka din aapke liye anant sukh le kar aaye. Chhathi Maa aapke ghar me samriddhi ka deep jalaye. Kharna ka yeh pavitra din aapki zindagi mein roshni bhar de. Aap sabhi ko Kharna aur Chhath ki mangalmay shubhkamnayein! Vrat ki shakti aur bhakti aapko nayi urja de. Har subah Surya Dev ke aashirvad se aapka din roshan ho. Kharna ke is pavitra avsar par aapko aashirvad aur pyaar mile. Aapka ghar bhakti ke geet se gunj uth e. Chhath ka yeh tyohar aapko anand aur samriddhi de. Kharna par sabke chehre par muskaan rahe. Aapke prayas ko Surya Dev ka vardan mile. Hardik shubhkamnayein Kharna 2025 ke is pavitra din par!

Kharna Images

Celebrate this sacred day visually. Download and share these beautiful Kharna images that reflect the spirit of purity, faith, and sunlight.

(Image Source : OPENAI)Traditional Kharna prasad — kheer, roti, and fruits — offered at sunset to Surya Dev as part of Chhath Puja’s sacred second day.

(Image Source : OPENAI)Evening Kharna offering placed by devotees along the riverbank, symbolising gratitude and devotion to Surya Dev during Chhath Puja.

Kharna reminds us that devotion isn’t only about fasting but about finding calm and gratitude in life. Send heartfelt wishes, share images, or simply light a diya at home today. May Chhathi Maa bless your family with purity, good health, and prosperity.

Subh Kharna 2025 ki hardik shubhkamnayein!

Also read: Chhath Puja 2025: Dates, timings, rituals, and complete calendar for Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya