Chhath Puja 2025: Dates, timings, rituals, and complete calendar for Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya The four-day festival Chhath Puja in 2025 will be observed from Saturday, October 25, to Tuesday, October 28. The festival honours Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, emphasising purity, devotion and gratitude for life’s bounty.

Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal are the main places where Chhath Mahaparva is observed. The festival is also observed in Delhi and some areas of Maharashtra, in addition to these states.

Offerings to the rising sun mark the end of the festival, which starts with Nahay-Khaay. The start time of the four-day Chhath Mahaparva and the appropriate dates for offerings from Nahay-Khaay to Surya Arghya will be discussed today.

Dates of Chhath Festival 2025

Nahai-Khaay - Saturday, October 25, 2025 (Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month)

Kharna – Sunday, October 26, 2025 (Fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month)

Offering Arghya to the setting Sun in the evening - Monday (Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month)

Morning offering to the rising Sun - Tuesday (Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month)

According to Drik Panchang, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 27, 2025.

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day: 06:24 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day: 05:42 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins: 04:34 AM on October 27, 2025

Shashthi Tithi Ends: 06:29 AM on October 28, 2025

Bathing and eating

Chhath festival begins with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi. On this day, devotees consume sattvic food. Most commonly, gourd, rice, or lentils are consumed.

Kharna

Kharna is celebrated on the fifth day. On this day, devotees fast all day and then consume jaggery pudding (kheer) as prasad in the evening, after which a 36-hour fast without water begins.

Arghya to the setting sun in the evening (Chhath)

On Shashthi Tithi, offerings are made to the setting sun at sunset. Kartik Shukla Shashthi is the day primarily known as Chhath.

Morning offering to the rising sun

On the seventh day, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun and break their fast. This marks the end of the Chhath festival.

