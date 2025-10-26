Kharna 2025 status videos: Devotional puja clips to share on Chhath Day 2 Kharna 2025 falls today, October 26, marking Day 2 of Chhath Puja. Celebrate this auspicious evening by sharing Kharna Puja status videos and devotional downloads that capture the spirit of faith, fasting and gratitude from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

New Delhi:

Kharna, the sacred second day of Chhath Puja, is being celebrated today, 26 October 2025, across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The day holds immense spiritual value as devotees observe a long fast from sunrise to sunset before breaking it with jaggery kheer, fruits, and puris or ghee-soaked rotis. To mark the occasion, people share heartfelt Kharna status videos, Kharna Puja statuses, and devotional clips that capture the divine vibe of the festival.

Across India and among the diaspora, the digital celebration continues as Kharna video downloads and status updates flood WhatsApp, Instagram, and ShareChat.

Kharna status download

Start your Chhath Puja celebrations early with these soulful Kharna status clips filled with devotion and warmth.

Kharna video download

Watch and download these Kharna videos capturing the beauty, rituals, and serene energy of the holy day.

Kharna puja status

Share these heartfelt Kharna Puja statuses with family and friends to spread festive positivity and faith.

Kharna status video download

Celebrate the spirit of Chhath with divine Kharna status videos, ready to download and post on WhatsApp or Instagram.

Kharna stands as a symbol of gratitude, purity, and connection between the devotee and the divine. Sharing a Kharna Puja video or status download today helps extend that light to loved ones near and far, turning screens into spaces of faith and celebration.

Download your favourite Kharna status videos this evening and share the peace, hope, and cultural pride of Chhath Puja 2025. From riverside ghats in Patna to rooftops in Delhi, every prayer and every post adds to the glow of this beautiful day dedicated to the Sun God and Mother Nature.

Also Read: Best Chhath Puja Geet 2025: From Sharda Sinha classics to Pawan Singh hits