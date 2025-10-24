Best Chhath Puja Geet 2025: From Sharda Sinha classics to Pawan Singh hits Chhath Puja 2025 will be celebrated from October 25-28. The devotion begins with the timeless Chhath Geet—soulful Bhojpuri and Hindi songs sung in reverence to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. From Sharda Sinha’s classics to Pawan Singh’s modern renditions, these melodies define faith and family.

New Delhi:

Chhath Puja wouldn’t be complete without the soulful Chhath Geet, which adds a significant melody and devotion to the occasion. These folk songs are sung to honour Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya while capturing the traditions of gratitude, faith and hope.

Chhath Geet represents the traditional and cultural heritage of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and the other revered areas of the ceremonial event. The songs are widely known and sung during the early morning and evening rituals, creating an uplifting spiritual experience along the riverbanks. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 27; however, the festival will start from October 25 with Nahay Khay.

Popular Chhath Puja songs by Sharda Sinha and Pawan Singh

Chhathi Maiya ke Geet: Folk songs that carry generations of faith

Singing Chhath Geet is more than just a ritual; it’s a way for devotees to connect deeply with the divine. Families gather together, women in particular, to sing these songs while preparing offerings and performing puja. The verses praise the Sun God’s energy and life-giving power, while also seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness. The music, rhythm, and collective devotion make the Chhath experience even more special and memorable.

As Chhath Geet fills the air during Chhath Puja 2025, they reminds us of the beauty of tradition and the power of community. Listening to or singing these songs brings hearts together, invokes blessings, and ensures that the festival is celebrated with both devotion and joy.