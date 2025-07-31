Independence Day 2025 anchoring scripts for school and college events [English and Hindi] Hosting an Independence Day event? These anchoring scripts in English and Hindi will help you present confidently and connect with your audience.

New Delhi:

15th August is not just a date, it's an emotion. If you’re anchoring an Independence Day event at school, college, or in your community, it’s a moment of honour you’ll never forget. Still, we all struggle to find lines that sound meaningful and truly connect with the audience.

To make your job easier, here are easy, emotional, and engaging Independence Day anchoring scripts in English and Hindi. These lines are ideal for hosting cultural programs, school assemblies, college events, and community functions.

Independence Day anchoring script in English

Script 1: Full Opening + Flag Hoisting + National Anthem

Anchor 1:

Good morning to everyone present here! A very Happy Independence Day to our respected chief guest, Principal Sir/Ma’am, teachers, parents, and all my dear friends.

Today, as we celebrate the 78th Independence Day of our great nation, let us take a moment to remember the sacrifices made by our brave freedom fighters—the heroes who gifted us the freedom we now enjoy.

Anchor 2:

Friends, 15th August is not just a date on the calendar—it's a reminder of the courage, resilience, and unity of Indians who stood up against injustice and fought for our future.

We now invite our honourable chief guest to unfurl the national flag. I request everyone to rise in respect and join in singing the national anthem.

(Pause for flag hoisting and national anthem)

Anchor 1:

Thank you. Let’s take this energy forward as we begin today’s cultural celebrations.

Script 2: Transitions + Performances + Closing

Anchor 2:

“Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” These powerful words remind us that patriotism is not just shown—it’s lived.

Coming up next is a soulful dance performance that celebrates the unity and beauty of our diverse India. Let’s welcome our talented performers with a big round of applause!

(After performance)

Anchor 1:

That was truly mesmerising! India’s strength lies in its culture, and our young performers just brought that alive on stage.

As we come to the end of this memorable celebration, we thank each and every one of you for being part of this special day.

Let’s continue to respect our freedom, uphold our responsibilities, and work together for a better tomorrow.

Together:

Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!

Anchoring script for Independence Day (General Format)

Script 1: Welcome, Introduction, Program Flow

Anchor:

A very warm welcome to everyone present here on this proud occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day. It fills our hearts with pride and gratitude to stand here today—free, independent, and full of dreams for the future.

On behalf of [school/college name], I extend heartfelt greetings to our honourable chief guest, respected teachers, dear parents, and my fellow students.

Our program today is a humble tribute to the heroes of our freedom struggle and the spirit of India.

Here’s what we have lined up for you—an inspiring speech by our Principal, flag hoisting, cultural performances, patriotic songs, and more.

Let’s begin this celebration of India with joy and gratitude in our hearts!

Script 2: Vote of Thanks & Emotional Closing

Anchor:

As we come to the end of today’s beautiful celebration, our hearts are filled with pride and emotion.

We thank our respected chief guest for their inspiring presence, our Principal and teachers for their constant guidance, and all the students who made this event come alive with their energy and creativity.

Let’s remember that freedom is not just a gift—it’s a responsibility. Let us be worthy of this gift through kindness, unity, and action.

Once again, thank you all for being here. Let’s promise ourselves to be the change we want to see in our nation.

Together:

Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!

Independence Day anchoring script in Hindi

Script 1: Bhavnapurna Shuruaat + Jhanda Ropan

Anchor 1:

Sabhi ko pranam! Aaj hum sab yahaan Bharat ke 78ve Swatantrata Diwas ko bade garv aur sammaan ke saath manane ke liye ikattha huye hain.

Is pavitra din par hum un veer jawaano ko yaad karte hain, jinhe hum azadi ke amar senani ke roop mein jaante hain.

Anchor 2:

Aayiye, is pavan avsar par humare mukhya atithi ko manch par aamantrit karte hain jhanda ropan ke liye.

Sabhi se nivedan hai ki ve khade ho jaayein aur rashtragaan ke liye tayyar ho jaayein.

(Jhanda ropan + rashtragaan ke baad)

Dhanyawad. Aayiye ab aage badhte hain humare sanskritik karyakram ki aur.

Script 2: Sanskritik Karyakram + Samapan

Anchor:

“Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qatil mein hai.”

Agla prastuti ek manohar nritya hai jo hamare rashtra ke rang, dharm aur ekta ko darshata hai.

Zor daar taaliyon ke saath swagat kijiye hamare chhote kalakaaron ka!

(Prastuti ke baad)

Doston, aaj ka karyakram hum sab ke dil mein ek nayi urja jagata hai.

Aaj hum pratigya lein ki hum sirf achhe nagrik banenge hi nahi, balki ek sudharshil Bharat ke sapne ko bhi saakar karenge.

Aap sabhi ka hardik abhaar.

Together:

Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!

The right anchoring script, be it in English or Hindi, can elevate your stage presence and leave a lasting impression on every listener. Use these expanded lines to anchor your Independence Day program with confidence, emotion, and pride.

Let’s honour our freedom not just through words, but through our actions every single day.

Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!

Also Read: Best Independence Day speeches in English and Hindi [2025]