Best Independence Day speeches in English and Hindi [2025]

Independence Day 2025 marks the 79th year of India's freedom from British rule. It is a day of brotherhood, peace and celebration. On August 15, the nation comes together to honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and to celebrate the spirit of unity, democracy, and progress.

If you're a student preparing for a school function or someone looking for inspiration, we've got you covered! These speech samples capture the pride, history, and commitment that come with being Indian.

Independence Day speech in English

Respected Principal, teachers, and my dear friends,

Today, we gather to celebrate a very special day — the day India became free. 15 August 1947 was not just about a flag being hoisted; it was about hope being raised.

Our freedom fighters gave everything they had — their lives, their families, their dreams — so that we could stand here today and speak freely. We must never forget that.

Freedom is not just a word. It's a feeling, a right, a responsibility.

Let us honour this gift of independence by being responsible citizens, helping each other, and always standing up for what is right.

Jai Hind!

Independence Day speech in English for students

Good morning to everyone present here.

My name is [Your Name], and I feel proud to speak on this important day — Independence Day.

On 15th August 1947, India got freedom from British rule. It was a long and tough struggle, led by great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, and many more.

Today, we live in a free country because of their sacrifice. Let us respect their efforts by being kind, honest, and helpful.

Let’s salute our flag and say together — Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!

Independence Day speech in Hindi

Adarniya Pradhanacharya, Shikshakgan, aur mere pyaare saathiyon ko namaskar.

Aaj hum Bharat ke Swatantrata Diwas ko garv aur sammaan ke saath mana rahe hain. 15 August 1947 ka din humare liye sirf azaadi nahi, balki ek nayi shuruaat ka din tha.

Hamare swatantrata senaniyon ne apne praano ki aahuti di taaki hum aaj khuli hawa mein saans le saken.

Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh jaise veeron ke balidan ko hum kabhi nahi bhool sakte.

Hamara kartavya hai ki hum is azaadi ko vyarth na jaane dein. Ek achha nagrik bankar, imaandari aur samarpan ke saath desh ki seva karein.

Aaiye, is pavitra avsar par hum sab Bharat mata ko naman karein aur ek sur mein kahe—

Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!

2-minute speech on Independence Day

Namaste and a very happy Independence Day to all.

We celebrate this day to remember the struggles and sacrifices of the brave souls who gave us freedom.

India is not just a country. It’s a heartbeat of unity, diversity, and dreams.

As young citizens, our duty is to build a better India — where there’s equality, education, and empowerment for all.

Let’s not just celebrate Independence Day with slogans, but also with actions that honour our nation.

Thank you and Jai Hind!

Heart-touching speech on Independence Day

Respected guests and fellow citizens,

Independence is a feeling that runs deeper than words. It’s the tear in a soldier’s eye, the pride in a mother’s heart, and the hope in a child’s dream.

Our freedom didn’t come easily. It was earned with blood, sacrifice, and unbreakable courage.

Today, we must ask ourselves — are we living a life worthy of their sacrifice?

Let us be kind, just, and united. That’s how we truly honour our heroes — not just on 15 August, but every single day.

Jai Hind. Vande Mataram.

Carry the spirit of independence in your heart, and the rest will follow! Happy Independence Day!

