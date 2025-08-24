How to respond to Michhami Dukkadam messages and texts with sincerity When someone sends you “Michhami Dukkadam,” reply with love and humility. Here are simple responses in English and Hindi for texts and greetings.

New Delhi:

Jain religion preaches the path of peace and love. Every year during Paryushan and Samvatsari, Jains exchange the heartfelt phrase “Micchami Dukkadam.” It means, “If I have hurt you knowingly or unknowingly in thought, word, or action, I ask for your forgiveness.”

But many people wonder, how exactly should you reply to a Micchami Dukkadam message or greeting? The answer is simple: with warmth, sincerity, and humility. Let’s look at the best ways to respond in both English and Hindi.

How to reply to Michhami Dukkadam message

When you receive a Michhami Dukkadam greeting, reply with humility and gratitude. Here are some warm responses you can use today:

“Micchami Dukkadam ” “Aapko bhi Micchami Dukkadam.” “Thank you for your kind words. Micchami Dukkadam.” “May peace and forgiveness be with us. Micchami Dukkadam.” “I also ask for forgiveness, wholeheartedly.” “Your message touched my heart. Micchami Dukkadam.” “Forgiveness is mutual, Micchami Dukkadam.” “I truly value this tradition. Micchami Dukkadam to you.” “May all mistakes dissolve in compassion. Micchami Dukkadam.” “Grateful for your message. I too say Micchami Dukkadam.”

How to reply to Michhami Dukkadam text

“Micchami Dukkadam” “Thanks for reaching out, Micchami Dukkadam.” “Forgive me, too, if I’ve hurt you unknowingly.” “Wishing you peace and forgiveness. Micchami Dukkadam.” “Such a beautiful reminder. Micchami Dukkadam.” “Let’s both let go of past mistakes. Micchami Dukkadam.” “I too bow with humility, Micchami Dukkadam.” “Mutual forgiveness brings peace. Micchami Dukkadam.” “Sending my heartfelt forgiveness. Micchami Dukkadam.” “May this Paryushan bring harmony to all. Micchami Dukkadam.”

How to reply to Michhami Dukkadam in Hindi

“Micchami Dukkadam” “Aapko bhi Micchami Dukkadam.” “Jo bhi bhool hui ho, dil se maafi chahta/chahti hoon.” “Mujhse jo galti ho gayi ho, kshama kijiye.” “Main bhi aapse maafi mangta/mangti hoon.” “Sabhi aparadhon ke liye kshama yachna.” “Dil se Micchami Dukkadam.” “Chhoti-badi sabhi bhool ke liye kshama chahta/chahti hoon.” “Man, vachan, aur kaya se hui bhool maaf kijiye.” “Dosti aur prem ke saath, Micchami Dukkadam.”

How to reply to Michhami Dukkadam in English

“Micchami Dukkadam” “I also seek forgiveness from you.” “If I’ve hurt you knowingly or unknowingly, please forgive me.” “I humbly bow down, Micchami Dukkadam.” “Let us both forgive and move forward.” “Wishing you peace and kindness this Paryushan.” “I, too, ask for forgiveness and let go of all grudges.” “Forgiveness is the purest gift, Micchami Dukkadam.” “Together, let’s choose compassion. Micchami Dukkadam.” “May forgiveness bring us both peace.”

How to respond to Michchami Dukkadam

“Micchami Dukkadam” “I also say Micchami Dukkadam with folded hands.” “With love and humility, Micchami Dukkadam.” “Let’s cleanse our hearts with forgiveness. Micchami Dukkadam.” “Past is past—let’s begin anew. Micchami Dukkadam.” “Mutual forgiveness makes bonds stronger. Micchami Dukkadam.” “This message means a lot. Micchami Dukkadam.” “Forgiveness completes Paryushan. Micchami Dukkadam.” “May our hearts remain pure. Micchami Dukkadam.” “Forgive and forget, that is true devotion. Micchami Dukkadam.”

We hope these replies will add love to your relationship. After all, nothing is more powerful than Micchami Dukkadam!