Paryushan 2025: Date, significance, rituals, food and recipes

One of the Jain community's most revered festivals is Paryushan Parv. It is regarded as a period for introspection, forgiveness, and inner cleansing. It is based on the three main tenets of Jainism: truth, penance, and non-violence.

Jain Paryushan urges everyone to take a moment, purify their minds, and proceed with calm and humility, regardless of whether they adhere to the Shwetambar or Digambar traditions. The dates of Paryushan in 2025 are set for August 21–28.

Significance of Paryushan

Paryushan is a comprehensive spiritual retreat rather than merely a religious gathering. It inspires people to re-establish a connection with their inner values and disengage from worldly routines. The key components are forgiveness, renunciation, and self-purification.

Date of Paryushman

Shwetambar Paryushan 2025 will start on Thursday, August 21, 2025, and conclude with Samvatsari on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Digambar Das Lakshan Parv 2025 will start one day later and will last for ten days, emphasising ten essential dharmas, such as truth, humility, and forgiveness.

Rituals During Paryushan

Pratikraman: A type of introspection and repentance in which Jains examine their words, deeds, and ideas. It involves pleading with both the divine and other people for forgiveness.

A type of introspection and repentance in which Jains examine their words, deeds, and ideas. It involves pleading with both the divine and other people for forgiveness. Sacred Texts and Prayers: To enhance their comprehension of spiritual teachings, devotees read from Jain texts, such as the Agamas. One essential activity is reciting prayers and reflecting on Lord Mahavir's merits.

To enhance their comprehension of spiritual teachings, devotees read from Jain texts, such as the Agamas. One essential activity is reciting prayers and reflecting on Lord Mahavir's merits. Fasting: Many Jains engage in fasting, whether partial or complete.

Many Jains engage in fasting, whether partial or complete. Meditation and Mantras: The time is devoted to meditation techniques that emphasise introspection, inner serenity, and mindfulness. Devotees can focus their energies on mental purification by using mantras, which frequently invoke the teachings of Lord Mahavir.

Paryushan Menu and Recipes for Fasting and Feasting

Food holds a special place in Paryushan, especially since fasting is a key aspect of the festival. The food during Paryushan reflects the Jain commitment to non-violence, where care is taken to avoid food that involves harm to tiny living beings. For those fasting, the diet is simple and sattvic (pure), designed to cleanse the body and mind. Most Jains avoid root vegetables. A few recipes that are perfect for the fasting days are Sabudana Khichdi, Kuttu (Buckwheat) Flour Pancakes, Dal Dhokli, Shahi Tukda (Jain-Style) and more.

Mahavir Jayanti During Paryushan 2025

As the grand finale of Paryushan, Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important and spiritually significant days of the festival. It marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, whose teachings about non-violence, truth, and compassion form the foundation of Jain philosophy.