Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 invitation messages in English and Marathi for WhatsApp Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on 27 August. Here are 30+ Ganpati invitation messages in English and Marathi to welcome Lord Ganesha and invit

New Delhi:

Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, with the auspicious Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat falling between 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM. The 10-day festival will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals. Families and societies welcome Bappa into their homes with heartfelt prayers and share invitation messages with loved ones to join in the puja and celebrations. Below, find sample invitations and wishes in English and Marathi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes: English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi messages

Invitation for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival, it’s a homecoming for Lord Ganesha. Sending an invitation ensures friends and family can be part of this divine celebration. Here are some sample lines you can use:

You are warmly invited to join us in welcoming Ganpati Bappa on 27th August 2025. With Bappa’s blessings, our home awaits your presence this Ganesh Chaturthi. Let’s celebrate wisdom and prosperity together – please join us for Ganpati Puja. On this auspicious day, come seek blessings of Lord Ganesha with us. Join us for Ganesh Sthapana and puja followed by prasad. Our home becomes a temple of devotion – you are invited. Let’s chant Ganpati Bappa Morya together this Chaturthi. We invite you to be a part of our Ganeshotsav and celebrations. May Bappa’s arrival be more special with your presence. Do come for Ganpati sthapana puja and seek blessings. An evening of devotion and joy awaits, please join. Your presence will double our happiness this Ganesh Utsav. Celebrate new beginnings with Lord Ganesh’s blessings. Kindly join us for Ganpati darshan and prasad. Come together in devotion, chant His name, and spread joy. With folded hands, we invite you to Ganesh Chaturthi puja. Celebrate this divine festival with our family. We welcome you to witness Ganesh sthapana and rituals. Let’s pray for prosperity and happiness together. Our Ganeshotsav begins with you as our special guest.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 sthapana muhurat: Best time to bring Ganpati home on 27 August

Ganpati invitation

If you want short and crisp Ganpati invitations to send on WhatsApp or cards, here are ideas:

“Ganpati Bappa has arrived at our home! Join us for sthapana and puja.” “You are invited to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion and joy.” “Come seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings with our family on 27 August.” “Your presence will make this Ganeshotsav even more divine.” “Let’s welcome Bappa together with love and prayers.” Ganesh Chaturthi invitation message Here are meaningful invitation messages you can send to friends, neighbours, or colleagues: “This Ganesh Chaturthi, let us pray for wisdom and happiness together. You are invited to join us in the puja.” “With folded hands, we invite you to our Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting 27th August 2025.” “May Lord Ganesha shower blessings on all. Please join us for Ganpati sthapana and puja at our home.” “Bappa’s arrival is incomplete without your presence. We warmly invite you and your family.” “Join us in devotion, aarti, and prasad during Ganeshotsav.”

Ganesh Chaturthi invitation in Marathi

The first line is in English, followed by Marathi invitation samples. Here are some heartfelt Marathi invitations for Ganesh Chaturthi:

“You are invited to Ganesh sthapana at our home.”

“27 August la aamchya ghari Ganpati sthapana aahe, tumhi nakki ya.”

“Celebrate Bappa’s arrival with us.”

“Ganpati Bappa yaat aahet, darshan sathi nakki ya.”

“Join us for Ganesh Chaturthi puja.”

“Ganesh puja ani aarti sathi aplya gharat aamantran aahe.”

“Let’s pray together for wisdom and happiness.”

“Sukh-shanti sathi ekatra prarthana karuya, tumhi ya.”

“We welcome you with love this Ganeshotsav.”

“Premane aamhi tumhala Ganeshotsavala aamantrit karto.”

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi [2025]: Heartfelt greetings to share with loved ones

Ganpati Bappa invitation message in Marathi

“Bappa ghari aale aahet, tumhi ya.” “Ganesh puja ani aarti sathi aamantran aahe.” “Ganesh darshan ani aashirvad sathi ya.” “Chala ekatra ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ mhanuya.” “Tumcha sahbhag aamcha Ganeshotsav purna karel.”

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is not only about rituals but also about togetherness and devotion. Sharing invitations in English or Marathi ensures loved ones feel included in the celebrations. Use these invitation messages to make this year’s Ganeshotsav more special and memorable.