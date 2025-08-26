Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi [2025]: Heartfelt greetings to share with loved ones Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with love and devotion. Here are heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi text and style to share with your family and friends.

Ganesh Chaturthi, falling on 27 August 2025, is one of the most celebrated festivals across India, especially in Maharashtra. It is the day when Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the symbol of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, is welcomed with grandeur into homes and pandals.

On this special occasion, sending heartfelt wishes in Marathi makes the celebration even more personal and emotional. If you are searching for Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi text and style, here’s a collection of simple, beautiful, and unique messages to share with your loved ones.

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without sharing warm wishes. Here are a few Marathi wishes to make your greetings special.

Ganapati Bappa Morya! Tumcha jeevan anand, samruddhi ani shantine bharun jao. Bappa tumhala sarv manokamna purti deot. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Ganaraj tumhala arogya ani samruddhiche vardaan devot. Tumcha gharat hamesha sukh-shanti ani anandachya godya laharya rahot. Ganpati Bappa tumhala yashacha shidha devot. Tumcha jeevan modak sarkha godya anubhavani bharun jao. Ganesh Chaturthichya subhechha tumhala ani tumchya kutumbala! Tumcha gharat Bappachi krupa hamesha rahili. Ganpati tumhala khup mothe yash devot. Tumcha din Bappachya anugrahat gelya sarkha sundar hovot. Modak sarkha godya swapnanchi purti tumhala hovo. Ganesh Chaturthichya hardik subhechha! Tumcha gharat dhan, dhanya ani sukhacha vasa rahot. Ganaraj tumhala yashacha vishal marg dakhavot. Tumcha man shant rahot ani arogya bappachya krupene sobat rahot. Ganesh Chaturthichya ya pavitra divshi tumhala sarv anandi ghadna hovo. Tumcha ghar hamesha utsavacha ani premacha kendra rahot. Ganapati tumhala sarv kathinayi madhun sodhun nighaila madat karot. Tumcha kutumb hamesha ekatra, sukhi ani samruddhi rahot. Ganesh Chaturthichya ya divshi, tumcha jeevan navi umed ani navya swapnani bharun jao.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi

Here are simple wishes in Marathi that you can send via WhatsApp or SMS:

Ganapati Bappa Morya! Tumhala anant sukh-shanti milot. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Tumcha ghar hamesha Bappachya krupane bharun jao. Ganaraj tumhala sarv ichhanchi purti devot. Ganesh Chaturthichya hardik subhechha tumhala! Tumcha jeevan mothe yash ani sukhacha marg ghet rahot.

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi text

Add a festive touch with these Marathi-style greetings:

Festive greeting card with "Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Chya Hardik Shubhechha" written in Marathi.

Ganesh idol with 'Ganesh Chaturthichya khup khup shubhechha!' message for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

A festive Ganesh idol with 'Sarva Ganesh bhaktanna Ganesh Chaturthichya hardik shubhechha!' greeting.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about rituals and celebrations, but also about spreading joy, togetherness, and blessings. Sharing Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi text and style helps us stay connected with our roots and makes the festival more heartfelt. May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles and bring endless happiness into your life.