Dussehra melas in India 2025: 10 spectacular fairs you must experience From Mysuru’s dazzling palace to Bastar’s tribal traditions, here are the top 10 Dussehra melas in India 2025 that showcase culture, devotion and festive magic.

New Delhi:

Dussehra in India is not just a festival; it's a spectacle of light, rituals, and culture that brings people together across the nation. Streets are filled with music, food stalls, fairs, and the dramatic burning of Ravana effigies, a reminder of the age-old triumph of good over evil.

But each region celebrates it differently, blending mythology with local traditions. From Mysuru’s regal processions to Bastar’s tribal rituals, the variety is staggering. If you’re planning to travel this festive season, here are 10 Dussehra melas in India that deserve a spot on your bucket list.

Also read: Navratri fasting rules [2025]: What you can and cannot eat during fasts

Top 10 Dussehra Melas in India you must visit

1. Mysuru Dussehra, Karnataka

Popularly called Nada Habba (state festival), Mysuru's Dussehra is globally renowned for its pomp and glory. The Mysore Palace shines with almost 100,000 lights, and the royal procession includes decked-up elephants carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari. Add cultural performances, wrestling matches, and traditional fairs — and you have a full-fledged carnival fest.

2. Kota Dussehra, Rajasthan

The Kota mela is famous for its enormous effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran, which stretch up to 75 feet in height. With effigies getting destroyed by fire, people shout with cheers together, making it an exhilarating experience. The mela also has cultural shows, local handicraft shops, and a fairground environment ideal for families.

3. Delhi Ramlila Maidan Dussehra

The Ramlila Maidan in Delhi is the pulse of North India's Dussehra celebrations. Thousands come here to see the symbolic Ravana-dahan following the days of Ramlila events. Hundreds of neighbourhoods all over Delhi have their own lively versions, but the Ramlila Maidan is the most iconic.

4. Varanasi Dussehra, Uttar Pradesh

Also known as Ramnagar Ramlila, this is a more than 200-year-old tradition and is even recognised by UNESCO. Unlike in most other places where Ramlila continues for 10 days, it continues for an entire month here, ending in grand processions and effigy burnings along the banks of the Ganga.

5. Ahmedabad Dussehra, Gujarat

Famous for its non-stop Garba for Navratri, Ahmedabad goes one step further during Dussehra, with families rushing to nearby melas to see Ravana effigies go up in flames and witness cultural performances comprising folk music and dance come alive.

6. Bastar Dussehra, Chhattisgarh

In contrast to any other place, Bastar's Dussehra does not have Ravana as a focus at all. It is a 75-day festival in honour of Goddess Danteshwari, the region's guardian deity. Tribal groups come together for rituals, processions, and fairs, making it one of India's most distinctive and culturally vibrant melas.

7. Kullu Dussehra, Himachal Pradesh

Announced as an international event, Kullu's Dussehra is as religious as it is vibrant. Hundreds of local deities belonging to villages around gather in colourful processions and are taken to the main ground, thus forming a divine congregation beyond compare. Visitors from all over the globe gather to see this synthesis of devotion and celebration.

8. Kolkata Dussehra, West Bengal

While Durga Puja is the star of the show in Kolkata, it's the Dashami day (Dussehra) when the city turns into a sea of people who are escorting idols for immersion. The visarjan processions, cultural performances, and eatery stalls combine to put everyone on a festive high that's both emotional and celebratory.

9. Chennai Dussehra, Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, Dussehra is celebrated as Navaratri Kolu, in which houses and temples have decorative displays of dolls. Public melas are treated to Carnatic concerts, Bharatnatyam dances, and festive South Indian street food stalls, so it's a heartwarming cultural experience.

10. Almora Dussehra, Uttarakhand

This hill station celebrates with a blazing twist — scores of Ravana effigies, made by local craftsmen, are taken out on the streets and then burned. The spectacle of several effigies ablaze in the mountain town skyline is one of the most sensational and hair-raising Dussehra experiences in India.

From Mysuru’s grandeur to Bastar’s tribal depth, each Dussehra mela shows a different face of India’s culture and devotion. Whether you want the royal charm of Mysuru, the artistic energy of Kolkata, or the raw cultural traditions of Bastar, there’s a mela for everyone. This festive season, pick one, and let the magic of Dussehra sweep you off your feet.

Also read: Garba night 2025 in Delhi: Free entry and paid Dandiya events to attend, dates, and venues