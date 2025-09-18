Navratri fasting rules [2025]: What you can and cannot eat during fasts Navratri fasting is a spiritual and physical practice. Here’s a simple guide to the rules, do’s and don’ts, and foods you can eat during Navratri 2025.

One of the most renowned and spiritually significant Navratris in India is Sharadiya Navratri, sometimes referred to as Maha Navratri. The term 'Sharadiya Navratri' comes from the fact that it takes place during the autumnal month of Ashwin.

Nine manifestations of Goddess Durga, representing feminine strength, are worshipped on these nine days. Sharadiya Navratri is between September 22 and October 2 this year. Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, which signifies the victory of good over evil, marks the end of it.

Importance of Navratri fast

The most significant act of devotion to Goddess Durga is thought to be the Navratri fast. While some people just follow the fast on the first and last days, others do so for the full nine days.

Spiritual and physical benefits of Navratri fasting

It is believed that Goddess Durga is pleased and bestowed with joy, wealth, success, and well-being when the Navratri fast is observed.

In addition to its spiritual benefits, this fast has health benefits. During seasonal transitions, fasting aids in energy balance, detoxification, and seasonal readiness.

Rules to be followed during Navratri fast

The Navratri fast is not just about abstaining from food but also includes lifestyle and rules of conduct:

Those who should not keep severe fasts include small children, the elderly, pregnant women, and nursing mothers.

Steer clear of ordinary salt, meat, eggs, onions, and garlic. Use just sendha namak, or rock salt.

Avoid drugs, alcohol, and cigarettes.

To stay hydrated, consume a lot of water, milk, and fresh fruit juices.

Get up early, bathe, change into fresh clothes, and offer prayers to Maa Durga.

Black clothing is considered unlucky, so avoid wearing it.

Getting a haircut, having your nails done, or shaving during Navratri is not considered suitable.

Both men and women can observe the fast. If it is not possible to fast for nine days, then one can fast for a few days.

Traditionally, one should eat a sattvic meal in the evening. Fruits, milk, and juice can be consumed during the day.

Doing charity is an important part of the Navratri fast.

There is a tradition of Kanya Pujan on the days of Ashtami and Navami, in which little girls are worshipped as the form of Goddess Durga.

Food items you can eat during Navratri

Flour: Buckwheat, rajgira and water chestnut flour are used to make rotis, puris and dishes.

Buckwheat, rajgira and water chestnut flour are used to make rotis, puris and dishes. Sabudana: Khichdi, vada and kheer are made from sago.

Khichdi, vada and kheer are made from sago. Fruits and Dairy: Fresh fruits, milk, yoghurt and homemade juices are the main foods.

Fresh fruits, milk, yoghurt and homemade juices are the main foods. Vegetables: Vegetables like gourd, potato, spinach, tomato and capsicum are eaten.

Vegetables like gourd, potato, spinach, tomato and capsicum are eaten. Rock salt: Rock salt is used instead of common salt.

Rock salt is used instead of common salt. Samak Rice: Also known as Varai or Barnyard Millet, it is an alternative to regular rice.

Food items to avoid during Navratri

Wheat, rice and their products

Pulses and beans

Onion and garlic

Meat, fish and eggs

Alcohol, cigarettes and drugs

Packed or canned food items

The Navratri fast is a spiritual journey of self-control, devotion, and inner purification rather than merely a custom. It helps our bodies adjust to the changing seasons and deepens our relationship with Goddess Durga. The nine days of Navratri can be a meaningful and joyful occasion if the proper guidelines are followed.

