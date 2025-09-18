Garba night 2025 in Delhi: Free entry and paid Dandiya events to attend, dates, and venues From free entry to grand paid shows, Delhi’s Garba night 2025 is packed with Dandiya events, music, and dance. Check venues, dates, and tickets here.

New Delhi:

Delhi is ready to swap its city buzz for swirling skirts, dhol beats and festive lights as Navratri 2025 approaches. From traditional garba nights in Delhi to high-energy dandiya nights with DJs, the capital is brimming with events that promise music, dance and unforgettable memories.

This year, organisers are taking things a notch higher with selfie booths, live dhol fusions, charity dandiyas and even full-blown stadium experiences. Whether you’re a seasoned garba dancer or simply looking for a festive escape, these are the best garba and dandiya nights in Delhi 2025 you shouldn’t miss.

Best Garba and Dandiya Nights in Delhi 2025

Rang Taal Dandiya Garba Night

Season 11 brings together traditional garba energy with modern beats. Expect a 360° selfie booth, DJ–dhol fusion and a vibrant crowd at Pocket J Market, Sarita Vihar on October 1, 2025. Tickets start at Rs 399 per person.

Rangtaali 2025

Organised by Shri Dakshin Delhi Gujarati Mandal, Rangtaali 2025 is all about authentic garba and dandiya. Happening at Lalit Mahajan SVM Sr. Sec. School, Vasant Vihar on September 27, tickets are Rs 500 per person.

Dandiya Utsav

Set in the luxurious Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Shahdara, this dandiya night in Delhi is perfect for families and groups. Happening October 1, 2025, with entry at just Rs 256 per person.

Rock N Dhol Shubharambh – Delhi’s Biggest Disco Dandiya Festival

If you want a high-energy disco dandiya, head to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on September 26. This stadium-scale garba night promises live DJs and dhol beats. Entry Rs 999 per person.

Jalsa 9.0 – The Charity Dandiya Night

Pitampura hosts Jalsa 9.0 on September 27, blending Bollywood beats with festive garba. Proceeds go to charity, making this a celebration with a cause. Entry Rs 899 per person.

The Great Indian Garba Fest 2.0 & Noor Chahal Live

Okhla’s NSIC Exhibition Ground will light up on September 27–28 with India’s biggest community garba. Cultural heritage meets live music with Noor Chahal performing. Tickets from Rs 649.

Dandiya Nights at Pacific Mall, NSP

Pitampura’s Pacific Mall will host a glamorous dandiya night in Delhi on September 25. Expect glitz, food stalls and music. Tickets from Rs 799.

Pacific Dandiya Nights, Tagore Garden

Running September 26–28, Pacific Mall Tagore Garden promises live DJs, professional garba crews and festive food. Entry Rs 799 per person.

Free Garba night in Delhi 2025

Looking for a free garba night in Delhi? The Delhi Tourism Dandiya Festival 2025 is happening September 27–28 at Rugby Sports Ground (DU North Campus) and Yamuna Sports Complex. Entry is free for all, with dance, music and food stalls making it one of the most accessible garba events in Delhi this year.

HIghlights: Garba 2025 events in Delhi

Name of the event Date Timing Venue Cost Rang Taal Dandiya Garba Night October 1, 2025 5:30 PM Pocket J Market, Sarita Vihar INR 399 per person Rangtaali 2025 September 27, 2025 7:00 PM Lalit Mahajan SVM Sr. Sec. School, Vasant Vihar INR 500 per person Dandiya Utsav October 1, 2025 7:30 PM The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Shahdara INR 256 per person Rock N Dhol Shubharambh – Delhi's Biggest Disco Dandiya Festival September 26, 2025 4:00 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate 2, Pragati Vihar INR 999 per person Jalsa 9.0 - The Charity Dandiya Night September 27, 2025 6:00 PM Abhinav Public School, Pitampura INR 899 per person The Great Indian Garba Fest 2.0 & Noor Chahal Live September 27-28, 2025 2:00 PM (27th) and 8:00 PM (28th) NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla INR 649 per person Dandiya Nights at Pacific Mall, NSP September 25, 2025 7:00 PM Pacific Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura INR 799 per person Pacific Dandiya Nights, Tagore Garden September 26-28, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden INR 799 per person

How to book Garba tickets

Tickets for most garba and dandiya nights in Delhi 2025 are available on BookMyShow.com. With such variety. i.e. from free garba nights to luxury hotel dandiyas, you can choose an event that matches your budget and mood.

So get your dandiya sticks ready and immerse yourself in the Navratri spirit. Delhi is all set for a dazzling season of dance, devotion and fun.