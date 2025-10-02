110+ Dussehra 2025 wishes for family and loved ones to share on Vijayadashami Celebrate Dussehra 2025 with devotional wishes and greetings. Share Vijayadashami messages and quotes with your family, friends and loved ones.

New Delhi:

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is celebrated as the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and light over darkness. It reminds us of Lord Ram’s triumph over Raavan and Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura.

In 2025, the festival falls on 2 October. It is the perfect day to send Happy Dussehra 2025 wishes filled with blessings, love and positivity to your special ones. Here are devotional and heartfelt wishes for your love, husband, wife, girlfriend and boyfriend.

Dussehra wishes for love

Happy Dussehra, my love — may Maa Durga bless our bond with strength and Lord Ram guide us with truth. On Vijayadashami, may our love shine brighter and defeat all negativity. Happy Dussehra! You are my biggest blessing from the divine. May Maa Durga’s grace protect our love always. My love, may truth and goodness guide our relationship. On this festival of victory, I pray for our everlasting togetherness. Happy Dussehra 2025! With you, every day feels divine. May Lord Ram’s values inspire us in love and life. Vijayadashami greetings, my love — you are my joy. Happy Dussehra! May Goddess Durga fill our journey with light. Our love is my greatest victory. Shubh Vijayadashami. May every Dussehra make our bond stronger. Happy Dussehra, my love — may your heart always stay pure and bright. May our relationship follow the path of dharma, always. Wishing you blessings of Maa Durga on this Dussehra. Happy Vijayadashami, my dearest — may you always prosper. May Lord Ram inspire us to stay true to each other. Happy Dussehra! Our love is my guiding light. On Vijayadashami, may our hearts be blessed with peace. You are my divine gift, my love. Happy Dussehra. May our love overcome every challenge like good triumphs over evil. Happy Dussehra! May Durga Maa protect our bond. Vijayadashami greetings to the one who completes me. With you, life itself is a celebration of victory. Happy Dussehra! May our journey be blessed with faith and devotion. My love, may all darkness leave your life this Dussehra. Happy Vijayadashami! You are my light, my peace. May Goddess Durga’s blessings strengthen our love. On this sacred day, I thank the divine for you. Happy Dussehra 2025, my love — may our bond last forever.

Dussehra wishes for husband

Happy Dussehra to my dearest husband — may Lord Ram guide your path with truth and victory. Wishing you strength, courage and blessings from Maa Durga. On Vijayadashami, may all your troubles burn away like Raavan’s effigies. Happy Dussehra 2025, my love — may success and peace follow you always. May Maa Durga bless you with shakti to achieve your dreams. You make my life victorious every day. Happy Vijayadashami! Wishing my husband prosperity and health this Dussehra. May you always walk on the path of dharma, like Lord Ram. Happy Dussehra! You are my strength and pride. May our home always be filled with divine blessings. Wishing you wisdom and courage on this Vijayadashami. Happy Dussehra 2025! You are my eternal support. May Durga Maa remove every obstacle in your way. Wishing you peace, love and light this festival. You inspire me every day, my dear husband. Happy Vijayadashami to my life’s greatest blessing. May your life be as radiant as the Dussehra lights. Happy Dussehra — may goodness always protect you. My love, may all your wishes be fulfilled. May Maa Durga bless you with victory in all tasks. Happy Vijayadashami to my partner for life. Wishing you joy and divine grace always. Happy Dussehra 2025, my dear husband. May you always shine with truth and courage. You are my festival of joy every day. Wishing you endless prosperity and success. Happy Vijayadashami — may you always stay blessed.

Dussehra wishes for wife

To my dearest wife, Happy Dussehra — may Goddess Durga bless you with happiness. Happy Vijayadashami 2025! May all negativity leave your path. Wishing you health, prosperity and divine blessings. You are my Lakshmi, bringing abundance and joy. Happy Dussehra — you light up my life like victory’s flame. May Maa Durga protect and guide you always. On Vijayadashami, I thank the divine for blessing me with you. Happy Dussehra! You are my strength and my peace. May truth and love always be with you. Wishing you courage to achieve all dreams. Happy Vijayadashami, my love — my queen. May our home stay filled with blessings and light. You are my partner in dharma — Happy Dussehra. Wishing you divine grace and endless smiles. Happy Vijayadashami to my eternal love. May Goddess Durga give you health and joy. You are my festival of happiness every day. Happy Dussehra — may your heart always shine. Wishing you strength to overcome every obstacle. May Maa Durga’s blessings bring you peace. You are my victory, my light, my happiness. Wishing you a joyous Vijayadashami celebration. Happy Dussehra — may all your dreams come true. My love, may the divine protect you always. Wishing you prosperity and endless success. Happy Vijayadashami, my dearest companion. Happy Dussehra — you are my forever joy.

Dussehra wishes for girlfriend and boyfriend

Happy Dussehra to my lovely girlfriend — may Maa Durga bless our bond with strength. Wishing you joy, prosperity and divine grace today. Happy Vijayadashami — may our love defeat all odds. On this Dussehra, I pray for our togetherness forever. May Lord Ram’s path of dharma guide our love. May Maa Durga remove all negativity from your path. You are my light on this festival of victory. Happy Vijayadashami to my soulmate. Wishing you strength, peace and prosperity. Happy Dussehra 2025 — you are my biggest gift. May our love shine as bright as the festival lights. Wishing my girlfriend endless blessings. Happy Vijayadashami — may Lord Ram inspire us. You are my happiness today and always. May the divine bless your every dream. Happy Dussehra to the love of my life. May Goddess Durga protect and guide you. Wishing my partner victory in every challenge. Happy Vijayadashami to my caring boyfriend. May your life shine bright with blessings. You are my festival of light and joy. Happy Dussehra 2025! Stay blessed always. May our relationship be as strong as Ram and Sita’s love. Wishing you health, prosperity and love. Happy Vijayadashami to the one I adore. Wishing you joy and peace on Dussehra. Happy Dussehra — may divine blessings guide our love.

Dussehra is more than a festival; it is a reminder that goodness always prevails. Sending these Happy Dussehra 2025 wishes for love, husband, wife, girlfriend and boyfriend is a beautiful way to share blessings and devotion with your loved ones. May Goddess Durga protect your bond, may Lord Ram’s teachings inspire you, and may Vijayadashami bring victory, peace, and prosperity to all.