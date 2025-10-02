Happy Dussehra 2025 wishes, quotes, messages and images to share Happy Dussehra 2025 is here! Celebrate Vijayadashami with beautiful wishes, quotes, images and WhatsApp messages for friends and family.

New Delhi:

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals that symbolises the victory of good over evil. In 2025, Dussehra will be celebrated on Thursday, 2 October, and people across India and the world will mark the occasion with joy, rituals, and festive greetings.

Sharing wishes on WhatsApp, social media, and SMS has become one of the most heartfelt ways to celebrate. If you are looking for the best Happy Dussehra 2025 wishes, quotes, messages and images, we’ve curated a collection that you can copy, share, and spread happiness with your loved ones.

Also Read: When is Dussehra 2025? Check Vijayadashami date, time and traditions

Happy Dussehra 2025 wishes

Wishing you a very Happy Dussehra 2025 filled with peace and prosperity. May this Dussehra bring light, happiness and endless joy into your life. On this auspicious day, may Lord Ram bless you with success and wisdom. Happy Dussehra! Let us celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Wishing you victory, happiness and health on Vijayadashami. May Goddess Durga shower blessings on you and your family this Dussehra. Let your dreams take flight with the blessings of Dussehra 2025. Happy Dussehra! May positivity replace negativity in your life. Wishing you courage and strength on this Vijayadashami. May all your troubles burn with Ravan’s effigy this Dussehra. Wishing you endless joy, love and light this Dussehra. Happy Dussehra 2025 to you and your family. May Lord Ram inspire you to walk on the path of truth. Wishing you power, prosperity and peace this Dussehra. May your victories be as grand as this festival. Happy Vijayadashami to all my friends and family. May truth and kindness always guide your life. On Dussehra, let’s promise to fight evil with goodness. Happy Dussehra! May this day inspire your journey. Celebrate life’s victories with joy on Vijayadashami. May this Dussehra strengthen your family bonds. Wishing you strength to overcome every challenge. Happy Dussehra! Stay blessed and joyful. May your goals turn into achievements this Vijayadashami. Let the spirit of Dussehra fill your heart with positivity. Wishing you good health and success this festive season. Happy Dussehra to my friends near and far. May you rise above difficulties with courage. Vijayadashami reminds us to never lose hope. Happy Dussehra 2025! Celebrate with love and faith.

Dussehra 2025 messages

Happy Dussehra! May good always triumph in your life. Wishing you a beautiful Vijayadashami filled with love. May all darkness fade from your path on this Dussehra. Celebrate victory and light this festive season. Happy Dussehra to you and your family! May the blessings of Ram and Durga guide you. Wishing you success in all your future endeavours. Happy Vijayadashami! May your heart shine bright. Wishing you joy, peace and positivity this Dussehra. Celebrate life’s small victories today. May Ravan’s defeat inspire you to fight negativity. Happy Dussehra 2025! Stay blessed always. Wishing you festive cheer and good fortune. May your family prosper this festive season. Happy Vijayadashami! Let’s spread kindness. Wishing you eternal happiness and blessings. Celebrate truth and justice on this day. May you overcome every difficulty with faith. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones. Wishing you divine protection always. May the victory of Ram inspire your journey. Happy Dussehra 2025! Shine with hope. Celebrate love and light with your family. Wishing you new beginnings this Vijayadashami. May good health and wealth follow you. Happy Vijayadashami! Stay strong always. Wishing you strength to defeat all evils. Celebrate with joy and laughter this Dussehra. Happy Dussehra! May your wishes come true. Wishing you peace, health and prosperity.

Happy Vijayadashami 2025 wishes

Wishing you a victorious and joyful Vijayadashami 2025. May this Vijayadashami bring new hope into your life. Happy Vijayadashami! Celebrate with your loved ones. May Goddess Durga bless you with power and peace. Wishing you eternal happiness this Vijayadashami. Happy Vijayadashami! Let goodness guide your steps. May the divine energy protect you and your family. Wishing you courage and strength on Vijayadashami. Happy Vijayadashami to all my dear ones. May this day inspire you to live with honesty. Wishing you prosperity and progress this season. May your path be lit with positivity and hope. Happy Vijayadashami 2025! Celebrate with joy. Wishing you good fortune and happiness always. May this day bless you with lasting peace. Celebrate the victory of truth on Vijayadashami. Happy Vijayadashami! Stay inspired, stay strong. Wishing you festive cheer and blessings. May Goddess Durga always protect you. Happy Vijayadashami! Be blessed with joy. Wishing you a bright and peaceful festive season. Happy Vijayadashami to you and your family. May this day bring fulfilment in your life. Celebrate with love, laughter and light. Happy Vijayadashami! May success follow you. Wishing you positivity in everything you do. Happy Vijayadashami! Shine with happiness. May your life be free from negativity. Celebrate truth’s victory today and always. Happy Vijayadashami 2025! Enjoy the festival.

Dussehra 2025 quotes

Happy Dussehra! Burn negativity like Ravan. Vijayadashami greetings — truth always wins. May Dussehra 2025 light up your life. Happy Dussehra! Let love and faith win. Wishing you blessings this festive season. May Ram’s victory inspire your journey. Celebrate Dussehra with courage and joy. Happy Vijayadashami! Shine with positivity. Wishing you peace on this sacred day. Burn your worries along with Ravan. Happy Dussehra to all near and far. Celebrate life’s small and big victories. Wishing you festive cheer and success. Happy Vijayadashami! Stay hopeful always. May this day bring new beginnings. Happy Dussehra! Blessings to you. May Goddess Durga guide your life. Happy Dussehra 2025! Celebrate love. Wishing you smiles and strength. May your heart be full of joy. Happy Vijayadashami greetings to you. Celebrate light, defeat darkness today. Happy Dussehra! May you prosper. Wishing you peace and positivity. Happy Vijayadashami! Shine brighter. Celebrate victory with your family. Happy Dussehra wishes to everyone. May you achieve success this year. Wishing you happiness always. Happy Dussehra 2025 greetings.

Dussehra wishes with images

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Happy Dussehra 2025 greetings with Lord Ram’s bow and arrow illustration.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Happy Dussehra 2025 greetings with Lord Ram illustration and festive design.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Happy Dussehra 2025 wishes – a festival of good over evil, celebrated on 2 October 2025.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Happy Dussehra 2025 – Lord Ram’s victory symbolised with bow and arrow.

Dussehra 2025 is not only about rituals and celebrations but also about sharing joy and positive wishes with those who matter. These Happy Dussehra 2025 wishes will help you connect with your loved ones. Celebrate the spirit of Vijayadashami with messages of love, truth, and victory.