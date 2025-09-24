When is Dussehra 2025? Check Vijayadashami date, time and traditions Dussehra 2025 will be celebrated on October 2 with Vijayadashami puja, rituals and traditions marking the victory of good over evil.

New Delhi:

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is the celebration of Lord Ram’s victory over Ravan. Vijayadashami is also celebrated as the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. This day marks the end of Sharad Navratri.

According to the Hindu calendar, this festival falls on the tenth day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) of the Ashwin month. Read on to know the date, muhurat and rituals of Vijayadashami.

Dussehra 2025 date and puja timings

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 2, 2025. The Vijaya Muhurat is from 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM. The Aparahan Puja time is from 01:21 PM to 03:44 PM. The Dashami Tithi will begin at 07:01 PM on October 1, 2025, and end at 07:10 PM on October 2, 2025.

Shravan Nakshatra will begin at 09:13 AM on October 2, 2025 and will end at 09:34 AM on October 3, 2025.

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2025 October 2, 2025, Thursday Vijaya Muhurat 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM Aparahan Puja 01:21 PM to 03:44 PM Dashami Tithi Start 07:01 PM on October 1, 2025 Dashami Tithi End 07:10 PM on October 2, 2025 Shravan Nakshatra Start 09:13 AM on October 2, 2025 Shravan Nakshatra End 09:34 AM on October 3, 2025

How different states celebrate Dussehra

On Dussehra, Ramlila is organised at many places, and effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad are burnt.

In Bengal and North-East India, idols of Goddess Durga are immersed on the day of Dashami.

In South India, weapons, tools, and books are worshipped on this day.

In some places, people also worship their vehicles, tools, and weapons on this day.

In Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Shamee tree and Goddess “Aparajita” are worshiped, as doing so is considered to be important. '

ALSO READ: Why onion and garlic are avoided during Navratri fasting and puja