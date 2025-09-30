Durga Ashtami status videos for WhatsApp: Devotional clips and wishes This Durga Ashtami, 30 September 2025, share devotion with Durga Ashtami status videos for WhatsApp. Download bhajans, aarti clips, and festival wishes.

New Delhi:

Today, i.e. on September 30, 2025, devotees across India are celebrating Durga Ashtami, one of the most sacred days of Navratri. On this day, Maa Durga is worshipped in her fierce and powerful form, and rituals like Kanya Pujan and special prayers are performed.

Along with temple visits and pujas, many people also love to share Durga Ashtami status videos on WhatsApp, Instagram and social media to express devotion and spread festive spirit. From devotional bhajans to vibrant aarti clips, these videos capture the essence of the celebration.

Durga Ashtami video status download

Devotees look for Durga Ashtami video status downloads to share blessings with friends and family. These include clips of Durga aarti, devotional songs, mantras and festival greetings that make WhatsApp status more meaningful.

Durga Ashtami WhatsApp status video download

On WhatsApp, short Durga Ashtami status videos with bhakti songs and festive animations are most popular. Sharing these videos is a simple way to send divine wishes and keep the festive mood alive throughout the day.

Durga Ashtami status video download

Apart from WhatsApp, people also use these Durga Ashtami status videos on Instagram and Facebook. From colourful Durga idols to digital greetings, these clips are a modern way to celebrate tradition with devotion.

Durga Ashtami, celebrated today on September 30, 2025, is a time of devotion, rituals and blessings. Sharing status videos on WhatsApp and social media helps devotees connect with loved ones, spread positivity, and celebrate Maa Durga’s divine energy in a meaningful way.