Dream Theater India tour 2026: Dates, tickets, venues and full concert details Dream Theater is back in India for their 40th Anniversary Tour 2026. Find dates, venues, ticket booking details and everything fans need to know.

New Delhi:

In an exciting announcement for music fans in Kolkata, an iconic American metal band, Dream Theater, is set to perform in the city next year as part of their 40th Anniversary Tour.

The band is set to deliver an incredible performance that fans won't want to miss, marking a significant milestone in their illustrious four-decade career.

Dream Theater India tour 2026 dates and venues

The band’s 40th Anniversary Tour is a celebration of their rich history and their contribution to the global metal community. Fans can expect a setlist filled with their biggest hits, as well as fan favourites from throughout the years.

The band announced two dates on Monday, January 30, 2026, at Phoenix Marketcity Back Arena in Bengaluru and February 1 at Aquatica Ground in Kolkata, confirming the India leg. You can purchase tickets on the band's website.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of the band wrote, “We can’t wait to return to India, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea and Japan as part of our 40th Anniversary Tour in 2026."

Band lineup and history

John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, and former drummer Mike Portnoy formed the band in 1985, and it has since remained one of the most prominent figures in the progressive metal genre. As of right now, Petrucci, Myung, drummer Mike Mangini, keyboardist Jordan Rudess, and singer James LaBrie are all part of their lineup. After departing in 2010, Portnoy returned in 2023.

Dream Theater in India: Past performances

Mumbai hosted Dream Theatre's most recent performance in India in 2017. Kolkata will make its debut on the band's touring itinerary in 2026, marking their first performance in the eastern area.

The performance of the iconic band in Kolkata will offer fans an opportunity to witness firsthand the raw energy and power that have made the band a global force in the metal world. From chart-topping albums to legendary live shows, this band has proven time and again why they remain one of the best in the business.

