Lollapalooza India 2026: Full lineup with Linkin Park, Playboi Carti and Indian artists

New Delhi:

Lollapalooza has finally revealed the line-up for the two-day music festival that will take place in January 2026 in Mumbai. Lollapalooza India 2026 is set to take place in Mumbai on January 24 and January 25 and the line-up includes Linkin Park and Playboi Carti among others.

Lollapalooza India took to Instagram to share the entire line-up of the two-day music festival. Artists included smooth R&B, EDM, Hip-Hop and edgy Alt Rock among others.

Artists set to perform at Lollapalooza India 2026

Apart from Linkin Park, Playboi Carti along with his Opium labelmates Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang will also headline the music festival. Other than them, YUNGBLUD, Kehlani, Knock2, LANY, Fujii Kaze, The Midnight, Mother Mother and Sammy Virji will also be performing.

Indian artists at Lollapalooza India 2026

Several Indian artists will perform at the music festival. Bloodywood, known for blending folk and metal, will be at Lollapalooza. Others include Prithvi Presents, Baalti, Ankur Tewari, The Ghalat Family, Karsh Kale, OAFF-Savera and MXRCI among others.

The music festival will also feature upcoming indie musical artists like Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine and Trance Effect.

About Lollapalooza India

Lollapalooza India is the first-ever Asian edition of the legendary global music festival, which made its debut in January 2023 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The second edition featured icons like Sting and the Jonas Brothers, while the third, held in March 2025, saw performances by Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, Zedd, Aurora and while also celebrating Indian talents.

