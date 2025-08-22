Cruise line launches 'Golden Passport' for lifetime living at sea: Here’s what it costs Villa Vie Residences launches the Golden Passport, offering lifetime unlimited cruising. Discover how this unique membership allows you to travel the world freely while enjoying luxury, flexibility, and a sense of community on the seas.

New Delhi:

Imagine waking up each morning to a fresh view without having to worry about organising your next trip or packing or unpacking. With its recently introduced Golden Passport, Villa Vie Residences is providing a once-in-a-lifetime chance for limitless global cruises.

What is the Golden Passport?

The Golden Passport is not your typical cruise package. Instead of buying individual tickets or planning yearly voyages, this program gives travellers a lifetime membership to explore the seas. Once purchased, you gain unlimited access to Villa Vie’s global cruise itineraries, allowing you to travel whenever and wherever you wish.

Holders of Golden Passports will embark on repeated, three- to three-and-a-half-year circumnavigations of the world, visiting all seven continents, 140+ nations, 400+ destinations, and more than 100 tropical islands. While itineraries include 12 of the 14 Wonders of the World, longer port stays of two to three days offer a greater level of cultural immersion. This is a way of life, not a cruise.

What the Golden Passport Includes

Living at sea for a lifetime costs between $99,999 and $299,999.

Age-bracked tiers that allow all generations to participate

Accessible from anywhere in the Villa Vie Residences fleet

All-inclusive living that includes wine or beer with meals, housekeeping, laundry, internet, entertainment, and yearly health examinations

Port taxes and service charges are included; there are no additional costs.

Why It’s Special

What makes the Golden Passport unique is the freedom it provides. No more restrictions on a set itinerary or seasonal travel plans. You can hop on board whenever you like and step off wherever your heart desires. It’s perfect for retirees, digital nomads, or anyone who dreams of making the world their permanent neighbourhood.

Mike Petterson, Founder of Villa Vie Residences, said, "As people retire, one of their biggest fears is outliving their money. With the Golden Passport, that uncertainty disappears—one payment secures a lifetime of adventure. Our age-tiered pricing ensures that Endless Horizons is no longer just a dream for the few, but an attainable reality for many."

Kathy Villalba, CEO of Villa Vie Residences, said, "Life moves quickly, and the regret most people share is that they didn't travel the world when they had the chance. The Golden Passport makes that dream possible—and affordable—in a way the cruise and travel industries have never seen before."

More Than Just Travel

Villa Vie Residences promises more than destinations; it’s about experiences. Expect curated shore excursions, wellness programs, gourmet dining, and entertainment designed to enrich your journey. It’s a chance to discover the world at your own pace while still feeling at home.

