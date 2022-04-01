Friday, April 01, 2022
     
Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 1: Worship Goddess Shailputri; Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti

Devotees worship the first avatar of Goddess Durga-- Shailputri, on the first day of Navratri. In Sanskrit, Shailputri is an amalgamation of two words- 'Shail' which means mountains and 'Putri' which means daughter. Goddess Shailputri is the daughter of Himalaya.

New Delhi Published on: April 01, 2022 23:15 IST
Goddess Shailputri

The auspicious Navratri festival has finally begun. Saturday (April 2) marks the first day of the nine-day festival, which is a celebration of the mighty valour of the Goddess and all her different avatars. On the first day, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Shailputri after the Kalash Sthapna. Also known as Hemavati and Parvati, the pictorial depiction of Maa Shailputri shows her having two hands, holding Trishul in the right hand, a pink lotus in the left, and a crescent adorning her forehead. In Sanskrit, Shailputri is an amalgamation of two words- 'Shail' which means mountains and 'Putri' which means daughter. Goddess Shailputri is the daughter of Himalaya. Goddess Sati, after self-immolation took birth as the daughter of Himalaya, hence the name Shailputri.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi

It is believed that the moon is governed by the Goddess Shailputri. Moon is considered to be the owner of fortunes, hence, worshipping the Goddess brings luck, good health and prosperity. The puja starts by taking the idol of Goddess Shailputri and washing it with the holy water of River Ganga. Then establish the idol or just a photo of the Goddess and offer sweets and flowers. Light a ghee diya to worship the Goddess. Chant mantra and offer garland made of white flowers to the Devi. Prepare kheer or any white-colored food item to please the Goddess. ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, April 2, Chaitra Navratri Day 1: Gemini will get good news, know about others

 

A chapter of Durga Saptshathi is read on each day of Navratri which brings positivity in the house. Complete the puja vidhi with aarti. 

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 1: Mantra

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Aarti

शैलपुत्री माँ बैल असवार। करें देवता जय जय कार॥

शिव-शंकर की प्रिय भवानी। तेरी महिमा किसी ने न जानी॥

पार्वती तू उमा कहलावें। जो तुझे सुमिरे सो सुख पावें॥

रिद्धि सिद्धि परवान करें तू। दया करें धनवान करें तू॥

सोमवार को शिव संग प्यारी। आरती जिसने तेरी उतारी॥

उसकी सगरी आस पुजा दो। सगरे दुःख तकलीफ मिटा दो॥

घी का सुन्दर दीप जला के। गोला गरी का भोग लगा के॥

श्रद्धा भाव से मन्त्र जपायें। प्रेम सहित फिर शीश झुकायें॥

जय गिरराज किशोरी अम्बे। शिव मुख चन्द्र चकोरी अम्बे॥

मनोकामना पूर्ण कर दो। चमन सदा सुख सम्पत्ति भर दो॥

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Stotra Path

Pratham Durga Twahi Bhavsagar 
Tardeem Dhan Aishwarya Dayini Shailputri Pranmabhyahum
Trilojanani Twahi Paramanand Pradiyamaan
Saubhagyarogya Dayini Shailputri Pranmabhyahum
Charachareshwari Twahi Mahamohvinashin 
Mukti Bhukti Dayini Shailputri Pranmabhyahum

