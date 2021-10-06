Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVNERI_SYSTEM Shardiya Navratri 2021: Nine avatars of Goddess Durga to be worshipped each day

The most significant Hindu festival, Sharadiya Navratri 2021 will begin from October 7 and will culminate on October 15 withy Dussehra. Thursday marks the first day of the nine-day festival, 'Navratri' which is a celebration of the mighty valour of Goddess and all her different avatars. The festival defines Goddess Durga's victory as she defeated the demon Mahishasur. For these nine days people worship 9 avatars of Goddess Durga while following their fast. Each day of the Sharad Navratri holds great significance and considered as sacred. Shardiya Navratri 2021: Date, significance, Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

Nava, that also means 'new', denotes 'nine' the number to which sages attach special significance. Hence, we have Nava-ratri (9 nights), Nava-patrika (9 leaves / herbs / plants), Nava-graha (9 planets), and Nava-Durga (9 appellations). Each goddess has a different form and a special significance.

Day 1 (Pratipada), Goddess Shailputri

Shailputri, who is shown riding the bull is considered as the incarnation of Goddess Parvati. Her form is portrayed with a Trishula in her right hand and lotus in her left.

Day 2, (Dwitiya), Goddess Bhrahmacharini

The goddess signifies love, wisdom, knowledge and loyalty. She carried Japmala in her right hand and Kamandal in her left.

Day 3, (Tritiya), Goddess Chandraghanta

The third avatar of Goddess Parvati, who adorned her forehead with a half-moon is worshipped.

Day 4 (Chaturthi) Goddess Kushmanda

Referred as 'Smiling Goddess', Maa Kushmanda signifies passion, anger and auspiciousness. Maa Kushmanda is believed to be a form of Shakti and is known as the one who created this Universe.

Day 5 (Panchami) Goddess Skandamata

The fifth avatar of Goddess Parvati portrays the strength of a mother. Maa Skandamata is portrayed as holding Lord Skanda in his infant form through her left hand and a lotus in her right hand. She is also called as Padamasani since she is often depicted as seated on a lotus flower.

Day 6 (Shasthi) Goddess Katyayani

Riding on the lion, she is portrayed as the warrior Goddess. She is believed to be the destroyer of all evil.

Day 7 (Saptami) Goddess Kalaratri

Kalaratri means the one who is 'the Death of Kaal'. Maa Kalaratri is the one who destroys ignorance and darkness from the world. The Goddes is also known as Shubhankari.

Day 8 (Ashtami) Goddess Mahagauri

Goddess Mahagauri is considered a symbol of peace and intelligence. It is the belief that the Goddess governs the planet Rahu which is considered to be a malefic planet.

Day 9 (Navami) Goddess Siddhidatri

She is considered the embodiment of accomplishment and is portrayed as sitting on a lotus. She holds a lotus, mace, Sudarshana Chakra and shankha.

This year, the festival of Vijay Dashami or Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday, October 15, 2021.

