Image Source : TWITTER/ROAST78606 Ramadan 2021: Date, Time, Significance and Rules of fasting during the holy month

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan in the Islamic calendar is all set to begin from April 12 when Muslims all across the world will observe fast for 29-30 days. The festival is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when the people keep Roza in which they follow a strict routine and do not eat or drink anything for the entire day from sunrise to sunset in remembrance of Allah.

They read verses from Quran and offer prayers to Allah. They break their fast with Iftaari after seeing the moon in the evening. Muslims do this for one complete moon cycle and celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr on the 30th days.

Have a look at the significance of this holy month.

Ramadan 2021: Date and Time in India

This year, Muslims will begin celebrating the holy month of Ramadan from April 12 Monday to the evening of May 11 on Tuesday. The last day of Ramadan is called Eid-ul-Fitr, which is considered the holiest day in Islam.

Ramadan 2021: Significance of Holy Month

In the holy festival of Ramadan fasting hold a lot of significance. People keep Roza for an entire month. The spiritual intention of fasting for a month is to understand the pain of hunger and thirst and to surrender souls to the almighty.

It is said that during the holy month of Ramadan, the holy Quran was first revealed to mankind on the glorious night of Laylat al-Qadr introduced to Prophet Muhammed.