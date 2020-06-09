Image Source : INDIA TVA Making slight changes in lifestyle will definitely help: Acharya Pulak Sagar on fight against coronavirus

Digambara Jain Monk Acharya Pulak Sagar spoke at IndiaTV's Dharma Sammelan and shared how even the slightest of change in life can bring about fruitful results during our fight with the deadly coronavirus disease. During the interaction, he said that Jainism gives an important message of 'live and let others live' and this motto can help everyone to face the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not just the negative aspects, this crisis has taught us many lessons. People have now learned how to keep a check on their wishes, how to survive in limited resources etc. In order to fight the virus, we need to adopt a new way of life and make slight changes in our lifestyle. If humans will disturb the balance of nature, then everyone will have to face the repercussions, said Acharya Pulak Sagar.

When asked if it is absolutely necessary to visit mosques, temples, or churches amid the coronavirus crisis, Acharya Pulak Sagar said that one can also worship and remember God in their hearts rather than stepping out from the comfort and safety of their homes. Stressing on the importance of following the rules, he also said that if one has to leave his/her home, then he/she should wear masks, follow adequate sanitisation, and maintain social distancing.

