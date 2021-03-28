Happy Holi 2021: Best Wishes, HD Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Statuses for your loved ones

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Holi 2021: Best Wishes, HD Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Status for your loved ones

Happy Holi 2021: Holi is undoubtedly one of the most important festivals of the Hindus. Celebrated every year in the spring season, the festival brings joy and happiness in the lives of people. This year Holi is being observed on March 29 a day after Holika Dahan. And most importantly, don't forget to wish your friends and family over social media platforms. Here are some wishes, meaningful quotes, messages, SMS, best images, and wallpapers curated just for you and your loved ones! We've seen Holi celebrations in various films like-- Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, etc which raises our excitement even more! On this day, it is crucial to not make anyone feel left out and send wishes over social media. Here are some wishes, meaningful quotes, messages, SMS, best images and wallpapers curated just for you and your loved ones!

Happy Holi 2021: Wishes, SMS, and Messages for WhatsApp and Facebook

Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours. Wish you all a very Happy Holi!

Holi is the time to unwind, de-stress and bond with sweets, traditional drinks and colours. Come let's rejuvenate by immersing ourselves in the colour of joy, happiness and laughter! Happy Holi to all!

Red, green, yellow and blue...the colours of Holi reminds me of you because just like them, you are so vibrant and full of life. Happy Holi, my dear friend!

It's time to celebrate the different colours of beautiful relationships. I wish you and your family all the bright hues of life on this Holi. Wishing you all a very happy Holi!

Sending love with red, friendship with pink, wisdom with yellow and new beginnings with green. Have a colourful and happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2021 HD Images and Wallpapers:

Happy Holi 2021 Greetings and Quotes:

Auspicious red.

Sunkissed gold.

Soothing silver.

Pretty purple.

Blissful blue.

Forever green.

Happy Holi 2021!

Moments of Holi are to be celebrated together,

So that the memories can be relished later,

These are the memories I wish to live with forever,

Have a wonderful and colourful happy Holi forever.

Wishing you all Happy Holi 2021!

Blue is a song,

Yellow is music,

Green is dance,

Red is beauty,

White is love,

Pink is for joy.

Wish all the colours,

Fall on you & your family.

Happy Holi 2021!

May it be full of fun, joy, and love.

May you be as colourful as the festival itself or even more.

Let's all have lots of fun.

Wishing you all a very happy Holi 2021!

Colours of joy. Colours of happiness.

Colours of friendship. Colours of love.

All the colours you want to paint in life.

Wishing you all a very colourful Holi 2021!