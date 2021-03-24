Image Source : INSTA/THAT_SMOKIN__THING/RECIPESPICYCOOK Holi 2021: Gujiya, gol gappe to dahi bhalle, recipes of mouth-watering dishes you should definitely try

Holi 2021: It is that time of the year when people all over the country will be celebrating the festival of colours aka Holi. While some will be playing with colours, there will be others who will be relishing some mouth-watering delicacies. Some dishes are prepared considering the traditions in mind while there are many others that people like to experiment upon. Different types of dishes are being made at home at this time so it is obvious that everyone will be busy. Want to make your Holi special this year by trying your hands on these easy peasy dishes like gujiya, dahi bhalla and gol gappe? We are here with the recipes curated just for your reference. Don't miss them out and try here!

Dahi Bhalle:

Ingredients-

Soaked in water for about 4 to 5 hours peeled urad dal

Green chilli finely chopped

Thick curd

Salt as per taste

Roasted Cumin Powder

Black Salt

chilli powder

Heeng

Recipe:

First of all, wash the soaked urad dal with water. Soaking the lentils in water will cause the skin to peel off. When you wash the lentils with water, both the peel and the lentils will separate. Throw away the peel and put the lentils in a jar of mixie. Now grind the lentils with a jar of mixi. Keep in mind that the lentils do not drink too finely. Keep the lentils only slightly.

When the lentils are ground, take them out in a vessel. Now add asafoetida, finely chopped green chilies according to the taste, salt and lentils as per taste. Now beat the lentils by hand for about 5 minutes. After this, keep the pan on low heat and add mustard oil to it. When the oil is hot, take a little bit of lentil paste and put it in the pan. While putting the lentils in the pan, keep in mind that they should be in round shape. Fry the lentils until they turn light brown and then take them out on a plate. Likewise make all the bhalla. Your bhallas are ready.

Now you know how to make curd for the bhalle. To mix the curd in the oven, first whip the curd well. Beat the curd in such a way that it is neither too thick nor too thin. When the bhalles cool down, then dip them in this curd. Whenever you want to serve curd bhalla to someone, take it out from the curd in a bowl. Let it be a little curd as well. Put the chutney on top of it. After this, you can add black salt, cumin powder, a little bit of red chili powder and coriander leaves for garnishing as per taste. Your curd is ready to be eaten.

Gujiya:

Ingredients:

Three cups maida

A quarter cup of ghee

Pinch of salt

Refined

Clotted dry coconut

almond

Pistachio

cashew

date palm

Raisins

Recipe:

First of all, add maida, a little salt and ghee in a vessel and mix it well. Now add water to it and make a soft dough and cover it with a wet cloth. After this, in the Gujhiya which you want to fill, that is, mix the dry fruits in a vessel. You must cut these dry fruits small with a knife.

Now make small balls of the maida you have kneaded. Then take a small bowl. Make a paste of water and fine flour in it and now make the puris of those dough balls, put one teaspoonful of stuffing in it in the mould of Gujhiya, then apply fine flour paste from the sides of these Gujhias and close it well and with all the balls Prepare the Gujhiya.

Cover these gujiyas with soft cotton so that they do not dry out as soon as they blow. Then heat the oil in the pan and after heating, turn the gas on medium flame and fry the Gujhias in this oil again. When the Gujhias are lightly moistened on both the sides, take them out. Your hot dry gujiya is ready to eat.

Gol Gappe:

Ingredients:

A cup of sooji

A cup of maida

a little salt

A spoonful of oil

A pinch of soda

A cup of lukewarm water

Recipe:

Put semolina, maida, salt, soda and oil in a bowl, add a little lukewarm water to it and knead the dough. The dough is not too hard to knead, nor too soft. After kneading the dough, keep it covered for half an hour. After this, again by applying lukewarm water in hands, mash the dough and make it soft.

Now make four to five dough balls. And now roll it. Keep in mind that you have to roll a little thinner than the roti. Also, keep in mind that it should not be too thick or too thin. Now cut with a round lid like this.

Place these golgappas in a plate and cover them with a cloth. After cutting Golgappa from all the doughs, heat the oil, while filtering, the Golgappas which are cut earlier will be sieved first. After the oil is hot, slow it down completely, do not make the oil too fast or medium or else Golgappas will not become crispy and can also be burnt.

Now put golgappa in the oil. Put each golgappa in oil and inflate it by pressing it with a finger. Flip over after flowering. After it becomes dark brown, take out the Golgappas, the Golgappas that have been put earlier will be removed first.

Golgappas are ready, now leave them open for 2-3 hours so that they become tough. If some golgappas have not flowered, then you can use them like a papdi.

Gol Gappa water:

Ingredients:

Black khattai

Spice

Water Cumin Powder

White salt

Black Salt

Cumin Roasted

Coriander leaves

Peppermint leaf

Green chilly

water

Recipe: