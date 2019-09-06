Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cuckold author Kiran Nagarkar, dies in Mumbai

Renowned author, playwright, novelist Kiran Nagarkar, known for his books like Cuckold and Saat Sakkam Trechalis, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday at the age of 77. According to the reports, Kiran Nagarkar was suffering from longtime illness. He is best known for his literary masterpiece and the way he beautifully created the narrations.

Many renowned authors and his close friends expressed their grief on demise of Kiran Nagarkar. Anil Dharkar wrote, "Not too many people know that he was ill and had dietary restrictions for much of his life — he brushed it off with humour.” He added, " He’d written Saat Sakkam Trechalis in Marathi and I could see the inventiveness in his writing. In English, he was the great storyteller. In Marathi, he just did wondrous things with the language.’

Anil Dharkar hired Kiran Nagarkar to write reviews for his magazine Debonair.

Nagarkar was awarded Germany’ Order of Merit. His latest release was his work The Arsonist, highlighting the life of famous saint-poet Kabir.

May his soul rest in peace!

