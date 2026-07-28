Why wearing sunscreen alone won't fully protect your skin, experts explain

New Delhi:

Nowadays, most people are aware of the importance of wearing sunscreen. It has become a crucial part of daily skincare, especially with growing awareness of UV exposure and premature skin ageing. Nevertheless, experts believe that healthy skin requires much more than simply applying sunscreen every day.

Sunscreen alone cannot protect your skin. Instead, effective sun protection involves building a daily routine that helps minimise damage caused by UV rays and other environmental factors. This may include using a broad-spectrum sunscreen, applying a moisturiser, wearing protective clothing and spending more time in the shade.

The impact of daily sun exposure on skin health

People often associate sun damage with sunburn, but experts say that even routine activities, such as commuting to the office, can lead to cumulative sun exposure.

According to Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder of Fixderma & FCL, the skin constantly records its daily exposure to the sun, which gradually affects collagen production and overall skin health. Since this damage develops slowly, prevention becomes far more effective than trying to reverse it years later.

Sunscreen is important, but it isn't the complete solution

While sunscreen remains the cornerstone of sun protection, dermatologists emphasise that it should not be the only line of defence.

Dr Rahul Chaudhary, Medical Advisor, Fixderma, says, "Every monsoon, there's a noticeable increase in patients asking why their pigmentation seems darker or why post-acne marks aren't fading despite following their skincare routine. During these conversations, we often discover that sunscreen was discontinued because the weather felt cooler or the sky remained overcast. UV exposure doesn't stop with cloud cover and that continued exposure can slow the improvement of several skin concerns. Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day, regardless of the season, remains one of the most effective ways to protect long-term skin health."

Echoing the need for a broader approach, Shaily Mehrotra says, "Sunscreen is still the foundation, but relying entirely on it is setting yourself up for disappointment. Even the best sunscreen depends on generous application, timely reapplication and consistent use to perform effectively. It works best when supported by habits such as seeking shade during prolonged outdoor exposure, wearing protective clothing, using UV-blocking sunglasses and recognising that everyday exposure matters just as much as recreational exposure."

A healthy skin barrier is your first line of defence

Experts also stress that healthy skin is naturally better equipped to withstand environmental stress.

A healthy skin barrier helps retain moisture, recover from daily damage and protect against external aggressors. On the other hand, over-exfoliating or using harsh skincare products can weaken the barrier, making the skin more vulnerable to UV rays and pollution. Supporting barrier health through balanced skincare and proper hydration should therefore be considered an integral part of sun protection, not a separate step.

Prevention is the future of skincare

Today's environment presents multiple challenges for the skin. Rising temperatures, increasing pollution, longer commuting hours and greater outdoor exposure mean the skin faces several stressors at once. As a result, experts say skincare must move beyond treating visible concerns and focus more on prevention.

Summing up this approach, Shaily Mehrotra says, "Complete sun protection is ultimately about changing perspective. Sunscreen is still essential, but it's only the start, not the finish. When good habits, environmental awareness and a prevention mindset come together, skin isn't just shielded from the sun, it's better equipped to stay healthy for years to come."

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