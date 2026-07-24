Are you making your dark spots worse? Dermatologist shares 3 common skincare mistakes to avoid

New Delhi:

Are you unknowingly making your dark spots darker? It might sound surprising, but some skincare habits that are meant to fade pigmentation can actually make it linger for longer. Whether it's over-exfoliating or relying on home remedies, seemingly harmless practices can sometimes do more damage than good.

In a recent Instagram video titled "3 mistakes that can make your dark spots worse", dermatologist Dr Ankur Sarin highlighted three common mistakes that may be preventing dark spots from fading. He wrote in the caption, "Dark spots aren't stubborn by default most of the time; it’s the approach that's wrong. They form due to excess melanin after acne, sun exposure, or irritation and without the right ingredients, they tend to linger."

3 mistakes that could be making your dark spots worse

1. Scrubbing your skin too hard

Trying to speed up the fading process by scrubbing harder is one of the biggest mistakes people make, according to Dr Sarin. He said many patients resort to harsh exfoliation, daily scrubs or vigorous towel rubbing in the hope of clearing pigmentation more quickly.

Instead of helping, these habits can further irritate the skin, making pigmentation even more difficult to manage. He recommends taking a gentler approach that supports the skin's natural healing process rather than repeatedly stressing it.

2. Depending on kitchen remedies instead of proven skincare ingredients

DIY remedies are popular, but Dr Sarin says they shouldn't replace skincare ingredients backed by scientific evidence.

He explained that choosing the right active ingredients can make a noticeable difference when dealing with pigmentation. For prevention, he recommends niacinamide. If redness is a concern, he suggests tranexamic acid, while alpha arbutin and vitamin C may help target more persistent dark spots. His advice is to rely on evidence-based ingredients that are specifically formulated for pigmentation.

3. Not wearing sunscreen consistently

No dark spot routine is complete without sunscreen, according to Dr Sarin. He recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day alongside any treatment aimed at reducing pigmentation.

Skipping sun protection can undermine the rest of your skincare routine. Continued exposure to sunlight may deepen pigmentation, making existing dark spots harder to fade and reducing the effectiveness of the products you're already using.

Dark spots rarely disappear overnight, and consistency often matters more than trying multiple remedies at once. A simple routine backed by evidence and daily sun protection can go a long way in supporting healthier-looking skin.

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