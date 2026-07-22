Is your acne getting worse because of these everyday habits? Expert shares 5 common triggers

New Delhi:

If your acne isn't improving despite following a skincare routine, the problem may not be your products alone. Dr Ankur Sarin, a health, beauty and hair growth expert, recently shared some common yet overlooked habits on Instagram that can trigger breakouts and prevent skin from healing.

He highlighted several everyday habits that could be standing between you and clearer skin. The beauty expert also pointed out a surprisingly common skincare mistake that many people make while trying to get rid of acne, often without realising it may be doing more harm than good.

Hidden habits could be making acne worse

1. Not keeping your scalp and forehead oil-free

According to Dr Sarin, excess oil from the scalp or forehead can easily transfer to the skin, especially in hot, humid weather. This oil may contribute to clogged pores and create an environment where acne-causing bacteria can thrive, leading to more frequent breakouts.

2. Using dirty helmets and sports gear

Helmets, caps and sports equipment often accumulate sweat, oil, dirt and bacteria over time. When these items come into repeated contact with the skin without being cleaned regularly, they may irritate the skin and trigger acne, particularly around the forehead, temples and jawline.

3. Picking pimples

While it can be tempting to squeeze or pick at pimples, Dr Sarin warns that this habit can worsen inflammation and delay healing. It may also spread bacteria to surrounding areas, increasing the chances of additional breakouts, post-acne marks and even permanent scarring.

4. Excessive scrubbing

Many people believe that scrubbing harder will help get rid of acne faster, but the opposite is often true. Over-exfoliating or using harsh scrubs can damage the skin barrier, causing irritation, redness and increased sensitivity. A weakened skin barrier can make it more difficult for acne-prone skin to recover.

5. Taking whey protein

Dr Sarin says that whey protein may be a trigger for acne in some individuals. While it does not affect everyone in the same way, those who notice an increase in breakouts after starting whey protein may want to monitor their skin's response and consult a healthcare professional if needed.

The biggest mistake: Using too many skincare products

One of the most significant mistakes people make is constantly adding new products to their routine in search of quick results. Layering multiple active ingredients without understanding how they interact can irritate the skin, compromise the skin barrier and sometimes worsen acne. He stresses that a simpler, well-planned routine is often more effective than an overcrowded one.

Dr Sarin stresses that acne treatment doesn't have to be complicated. Rather than chasing viral skincare trends or constantly adding new products, he recommends focusing on consistency, identifying personal triggers and sticking to a simple routine that suits your skin. For many people, less can often be more when it comes to managing breakouts.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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