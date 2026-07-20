Weak, thinning hair? Nutritionist shares 5 nutrients your hair may be missing

New Delhi:

Dry, dull, weak and thinning hair is often blamed on the wrong shampoo, conditioner or haircare routine. However, nutritionist Ryan Fernando pointed out that what you put on your plate may be just as important as what you put on your scalp. According to him, hair health starts from within.

In an Instagram post, Ryan shared five key nutrients that support healthy hair growth and maintenance, through which scalp health may improve, and issues such as breakage, thinning and excessive shedding may be reduced when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Protein: The foundation of healthy hair

Hair is primarily made up of a protein called keratin, making protein one of the most important nutrients for hair health. A diet rich in protein provides the building blocks needed to support hair growth, strength and repair, while low protein intake may contribute to weaker, more brittle strands.

Iron and zinc help nourish hair follicles

Iron and zinc play a crucial role in delivering oxygen and nutrients to hair follicles. Adequate levels of these minerals can support healthy hair growth and help maintain stronger, healthier-looking hair.

B vitamins and biotin support growth

B vitamins, including biotin (vitamin B7), are important for healthy hair. They help support energy production in cells and contribute to the growth and maintenance of hair follicles. Biotin also helps reduce thinning and breakage while promoting stronger, healthier hair over time.

Omega-3 fatty acids promote a healthy scalp

Omega-3 fatty acids help keep the scalp hydrated and may help reduce inflammation. A healthy scalp environment can support stronger hair growth and may help strands stay healthier for longer.

Why does nutrition matter for hair health?

According to the nutrition architect, hair is one of the first places where nutritional deficiencies can become noticeable. Since hair follicles are constantly growing and renewing, they require a regular supply of nutrients to function properly. When the body does not get enough essential vitamins, minerals and protein, it may prioritise other vital functions over hair growth, which can lead to increased shedding, slower growth, dullness and weaker strands. This is why addressing nutritional gaps can be an important step in supporting healthier hair from the inside out.

Hair health goes beyond haircare products

While shampoos, conditioners and serums can help improve the appearance of your hair, nutrition is a key piece of the puzzle. Getting enough protein, iron, zinc, B vitamins, biotin and omega-3 fatty acids may help support stronger, shinier and healthier hair from the inside out.

Also read: Are gym-goers losing more hair? A hair expert explains what's really happening