Do you really need sunscreen on cloudy days? Experts settle the debate

New Delhi:

When the sky is overcast or clouds cover the entire region, individuals often feel that applying sunscreen is unnecessary because the lack of sunlight means there is no UV radiation. According to skincare experts, that's one of the biggest misconceptions about sun protection.

Clouds may reduce visible sunlight, but they do not completely block the ultraviolet (UV) rays responsible for skin damage. Experts say wearing sunscreen every day, regardless of the weather, is one of the simplest ways to protect your skin from premature ageing, pigmentation and long-term damage.

Clouds don't block harmful UV rays

According to Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Co-founder and Director at MedLinks Aesthetics, one of the most common questions he receives from patients is whether sunscreen is still necessary on cloudy days. His answer is a clear yes.

"Just because the sun isn't visible doesn't mean its harmful UV rays have disappeared. A significant amount of ultraviolet radiation can pass through clouds and reach your skin," he explains.

He adds that while you may not feel the heat as intensely, your skin is still exposed to damage that can lead to tanning, pigmentation, premature ageing and, over time, an increased risk of skin cancer.

Your skin is exposed even indoors

Many people associate UV exposure with beach holidays or summer afternoons. However, experts say your skin is exposed to UV rays during everyday activities.

Dr Chaturvedi points out that whether you're walking to work, driving, running errands or even sitting near a window, UVA rays can still reach your skin. These rays contribute to fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone over time.

He recommends treating sunscreen like brushing your teeth, something you do every morning without exception.

Make sunscreen part of your daily routine

Echoing the same advice, Akanksha Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder of CITTA, says overcast skies should never be an excuse to skip sunscreen.

"If you think cloudy weather gives your skin a day off from sunscreen, it's time to rethink that habit," she says.

According to Sharma, UV exposure is cumulative, meaning the effects build up over time. Even short periods spent outdoors or near windows contribute to daily UV stress, which can eventually weaken the skin barrier and accelerate visible signs of ageing.

She suggests opting for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF rating of 30 or more, which would protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Non-greasy, light sunscreens would be easier to apply every day, while reapplication every two hours would be required for those who spend considerable time outside.

Importance of sunscreen during monsoon

The cloudy sky and humidity prevalent during monsoons make people reluctant to use skincare products that feel heavy on their skin. But Jeevan Kasra, Chairman at Steris Healthcare, believes this is precisely the reason why light sunscreens should be used. According to him, the lack of any skin protection due to continued exposure to the sun gradually makes the skin dull, uneven and rough, particularly for those suffering from dry skin and acne marks.

Incorporating the regular use of sunscreen into your morning skincare regimen ensures healthy skin despite the ever-changing weather conditions.

Experts recommend using sunscreen not only on sunny days and holidays at the beach. The sun emits harmful UV rays regardless of whether it is shining or the sky is overcast. Regular use of sunscreen can help prevent pigmentation and premature ageing. It does not matter whether it is a bright sun or a cloudy sky.

Also read: Monsoon skincare dos and don'ts: Dermatologist shares tips to prevent acne and oily skin