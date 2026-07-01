Monsoon skincare dos and don'ts: Dermatologist shares tips to prevent acne and oily skin

New Delhi:

The coming of the monsoon is usually a refreshing change after a hot summer, but it doesn't always feel great for your skin. If you have experienced a rise in breakouts, oily skin or itchy spots ever since the rains began, you're not alone.

According to Dr Aditi Wadhwa, Consultant Dermatologist at Prayag Hospitals, the combination of humidity and rain makes it easier for acne breakouts, excessive oil production and fungal skin problems to develop. The good news is that a few adjustments to your skincare routine can help keep your skin healthy during the monsoon.

Why does acne break out more during the monsoon?

While summers are characterised by dry heat, the monsoon is known for its humidity. This prevents sweat from evaporating properly, causing it to mix with oil on the skin's surface. As pores become clogged more easily, breakouts become more frequent.

The season also brings another challenge that many people mistake for acne.

According to the dermatologist, fungal acne, medically known as Pityrosporum folliculitis, becomes much more common during the rainy season. It usually appears as small, itchy bumps on the forehead, chest or back and requires antifungal treatment rather than regular acne medications.

Monsoon skincare dos

Switch to a gentle gel cleanser

Wash your face twice a day with a mild gel or water-based cleanser. Overwashing might seem like a good idea when your face feels greasy, but it actually strips away the skin's natural protective barrier, causing it to produce even more oil.

Dr Wadhwa recommends choosing cleansers with ingredients such as niacinamide, zinc PCA or low-strength salicylic acid to control oil without irritating the skin.

Never skip moisturiser

One of the biggest skincare mistakes during the monsoon is avoiding moisturiser because the skin already feels oily.

In reality, dehydrated skin often responds by producing even more oil. A lightweight, water-based moisturiser or hyaluronic acid gel helps maintain the skin barrier without clogging pores.

Sunscreen still matters

Cloudy skies don't mean harmful UV rays disappear.

Dr Wadhwa advises using a broad-spectrum SPF 30 to 50 sunscreen every day, even when the sun isn't visible. Reapplying it every three hours helps protect the skin from pigmentation and premature ageing.

Keep frequently touched surfaces clean

Your pillowcase and mobile phone collect sweat, oil and bacteria throughout the day.

Changing your pillowcase twice a week and cleaning your phone screen regularly can reduce repeated exposure to these acne-causing triggers, particularly around the cheeks and jawline.

The right way to exfoliate

Avoid harsh scrubbing of your skin. Instead, opt for gentle chemical exfoliants.

Salicylic acid or mandelic acid helps clear clogged pores without creating tiny skin injuries that can worsen inflammation and pigmentation.

Monsoon skincare don'ts

Avoid heavy creams and oils

Rich moisturisers, petroleum-based products and thick facial oils can trap even more moisture on already humid skin, increasing the risk of clogged pores and tiny bumps.

Don't stop your skincare routine

When breakouts appear, many people either over-treat their skin or stop using skincare products altogether.

According to Dr Wadhwa, consistency is far more effective than reacting differently every time a pimple appears. A simple routine followed regularly delivers the best results.

Never self-medicate with steroid creams

Topical steroid creams may temporarily reduce redness, but prolonged use can lead to steroid-induced rosacea, thinning of the skin and even worse flare-ups later.

If acne isn't improving, it's always better to consult a dermatologist instead of trying over-the-counter steroid creams.

Stay away from alcohol-based toners

Alcohol-heavy toners often promise to reduce oil and tighten pores, but they can actually damage the skin barrier.

As the skin becomes irritated and dehydrated, it may compensate by producing even more oil.

Your diet also plays a role

Healthy skin doesn't depend only on what you apply externally. Dr Wadhwa emphasises the importance of the gut-skin connection and explains that diets high in refined carbohydrates and fried foods can increase oil production, thereby worsening acne. Eating more zinc-rich foods such as legumes and pumpkin seeds, while staying well hydrated, can help support healthy skin.

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