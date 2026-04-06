UV index at 13: Why sunscreen is now a daily essential

New Delhi:

Stepping out in the sun has always come with a warning, but now, that warning is getting louder. In cities like Bengaluru, the UV index has touched extreme levels, far beyond what skin can safely tolerate. Yet, for most people, sunscreen is still treated as an occasional step, not a daily essential.

“An index above 7 is already considered high, but we are now seeing levels around 13,” says Dr Suma K R, Specialist in Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy. “At this stage, the risk of sunburn, dehydration and long-term skin damage increases significantly, which is why protection becomes non-negotiable.”

Why sunscreen is more than a cosmetic step

Sunscreen is often associated with preventing tanning, but its role goes far deeper. Sun exposure damages skin cells, accelerates ageing and increases the risk of pigmentation and long-term skin issues. It is not just about how the skin looks, but how it functions over time.

Dr Shalini Dubey, Medical Affairs Manager, Iberia Pharmaceuticals, explains that sunscreen should be seen as a health essential. It protects against not only UVA and UVB rays but also environmental stressors that contribute to oxidative damage.

The biggest mistake people make

Applying sunscreen once in the morning and forgetting about it. “Reapplication is compulsory every two hours,” emphasises Dr Suma K R. “Even water-resistant or sweat-resistant sunscreens lose effectiveness, especially in hot weather.” In a tropical climate like India, where sweating is common, this step becomes even more critical. Yes, you need sunscreen even indoors One of the most overlooked facts is that sun protection does not stop at your front door.

UV rays can penetrate through windows, and even indoor lighting contributes to what experts call blue light exposure. Over time, this can lead to pigmentation and skin damage.“Even on cloudy days, UV exposure remains high,” Dr Suma adds. “People assume they are safe, but that is when the damage happens silently.”

Clothing can help, but not fully

While sunscreen is essential, physical protection adds another layer of defence. Dark-coloured, thickly woven fabrics offer better protection than light, loosely woven clothes. Covering up with full sleeves, scarves or even using an umbrella can reduce direct exposure.

However, these are supplementary steps rather than alternative options.

Selecting the righ sunscreen

Not all sunscreens are made equal. For high levels of ultraviolet radiation exposure, experts advise using physical sunscreens with an SPF value of at least 50. On the other hand, modern-day sunscreens contain hydrating and soothing components such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, aloe vera, and vitamin E.

This strategy should provide consistent results. A sunscreen that feels comfortable on the skin is more likely to be used regularly. Sun protection is no longer seasonal. It is daily, essential and non-negotiable.

Whether you are stepping out briefly, sitting near a window or even staying indoors, your skin is constantly exposed to environmental stress. The solution is simple: apply, reapply and stay consistent. Because when it comes to skin health, prevention is always easier than repair.

Also read: Heat-proof skincare: How to build a routine that survives Indian summers