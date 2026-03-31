Heat-proof skincare: How to build a routine that survives Indian summers

New Delhi:

Indian summers are not subtle. The heat is intense, the humidity is relentless, and UV exposure is far from forgiving. A routine that works in cooler months often starts to feel heavy, ineffective or even irritating once temperatures rise.

The fix is not to add more products, but to make smarter swaps. Summer skin needs a little bit of consideration and care.

Start lighter, not stronger

“Summer is the time to put your heavy creams away,” says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Co-Founder and Director, The Esthetic Clinics®.

Switch to gel-based or water-based moisturisers that hydrate without sitting heavily on the skin. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, cica and niacinamide work well in heat, offering hydration while helping control excess oil.

Sunscreen is non-negotiable

In Indian conditions, SPF is not optional. It is the foundation of your routine.

A broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA+++ is recommended, but application matters just as much as the formula. Most people underapply, which reduces effectiveness. Reapplying every two hours, especially when outdoors, is key.

Stick or powder sunscreens can make touch-ups easier and more convenient during the day.

Cleanse, but don’t strip

Sweat and oil accumulation can prompt the use of more intense cleansers during the summer.

However, intense cleansers can strip the skin, leading to more oil production.

Using a gentle cleanser twice a day should be enough to keep your skin clean.

Go easy on the activities

Summer is not the time to overload your skin.

Using intense active ingredients like retinols and exfoliating acids can make your skin more sensitive, especially during harsh sun exposure.

Using antioxidants like Vitamin C and niacinamide can help control sun damage.

Build in a midday reset

Sometimes, your skin just needs a pause. A chilled face mist, whether rose water or thermal water, can help calm heat-stressed skin and offer quick relief during the day. It is a simple addition, but one that makes a noticeable difference in how your skin feels.

Summer skincare is less about doing more and more and more about doing it right. A light routine, sun protection, and some restraint can do wonders for your skin as you navigate the season.

So, get set to make the most of your best summer with the best skin.