Vitamin C benefits for Indian skin: Dermatologist explains how to use it correctly A dermatologist explains why Vitamin C is essential for Indian skin, how it helps pigmentation and dullness, and the right way to include it in a daily skincare routine.

New Delhi:

Vitamin C is one of the best ingredients for achieving beautiful, healthy skin. It is especially important for those with Indian skin, who can suffer from increased pigmentation, dullness and environmental damage when compared to other ethnicities.



In this article, Dr Aparna Santhanam, who is a skin specialist and dermatologist at ITC Dermafique, explains how Vitamin C works and how to include it in your skincare routine.

Importance of Vitamin C for the Indian Skin

As Dr Santhanam states, "Vitamin C is an excellent antioxidant that protects the skin against UV rays and pollutants – two of the main causes of early ageing and dull skin." Aside from the protective properties, Vitamin C aids in the formation of collagen, even skin tone, and increases firmness.

The findings from the Indian Skin Health Report show that skin pigmentation occurs much earlier in life than in other races and ethnicities due to increased melanin production. The report found that approximately 60% of Indian women have reported experiencing skin tone irregularities and concerns regarding skin pigmentation, underscoring the necessity for protective and brightening products specifically formulated for Indian skin types.

How to incorporate Vitamin C in your skincare routine

“Using a Vitamin C serum can deliver targeted brightness and clarity,” Dr Santhanam advises. “It helps lighten pigmentation, supports collagen production, and gives skin a smooth, radiant glow when used consistently.”

In cases where there is skin congestion and breakouts, using Vitamin C in combination with a spot corrector enriched with Azelaic acid, which can prevent breakouts of acne and treat, helps in boosting the clarity of and maintaining a strong skin barrier. Such treatment solutions can be used in combination with Vitamin C to help treat and correct skin pigmentation issues, while also improving skin texture and reducing acne.

Dermatologist tips to get maximum benefits from Vitamin C

Start with a well-formulated serum: Ensure it's stable and suitable for your skin type.

Pair with sun protection: Using sunscreen daily helps protect and enhance the brightening effects of vitamin C.

Layer thoughtfully: To maintain a supple barrier, mix vitamin C with moisturising substances like hyaluronic acid for Indian skin that is prone to dryness or sensitivity.

Dr Santhanam concludes, “Vitamin C isn’t just a brightening ingredient - it’s a protective and corrective powerhouse. For Indian skin, using it consistently in the right formulation can address pigmentation early, enhance radiance, and support overall skin resilience.”

ALSO READ: Dermatologist-approved K-beauty rituals every woman should try in 2026