Travel-friendly skincare: How to protect your skin this summer

New Delhi:

Summer trips are meant to feel easy. You step away from routine, spend more time outdoors, and let your schedule loosen up a bit. But your skin doesn’t always adjust as smoothly. A change in weather, more sun exposure, different water, even air travel, all of it can throw your skin off balance. That’s why people often notice sudden breakouts, dryness, or tanning, even when they’re being careful.

According to Dr Mithila Ravindranath, Chief Consultant Dermatologist at Amintri Skin and Hair Clinic, “When you move from controlled indoor environments to high UV exposure and varying humidity, the skin barrier can get disrupted, making it more prone to damage.”

Why your skin behaves differently when you travel

The shift is subtle, but noticeable. Spending long hours in the sun increases melanin production, which leads to tanning and sometimes dark spots. At the same time, heat and humidity can trigger excess oil, while dry air in flights or air-conditioned rooms can leave the skin dehydrated. “External stressors like UV radiation, saltwater, and even frequent face-touching can weaken the skin’s protective barrier,” explains Dr Ravindranath.

Once that barrier is compromised, your skin becomes more reactive than usual.

Start before you even pack your bags

Good travel skincare doesn’t begin at the airport. It starts earlier. Keeping your routine simple and consistent in the weeks leading up to your trip helps strengthen your skin. Hydration plays a key role here.

“Ingredients like hyaluronic acid support the skin’s ability to retain moisture, which becomes especially important during travel,” Dr Ravindranath notes. It’s also worth testing any new product beforehand. Travel is not the time to experiment.

Keep your routine simple, but effective

When you’re travelling, less really is more. A gentle cleanser, a lightweight moisturiser, and a reliable sunscreen are often enough. During the day, focus on hydration and protection. At night, slightly richer formulas can help the skin recover from sun exposure.“The goal is to support the skin barrier, not overload it,” says Dr Ravindranath.

Consistency matters more than complexity.

Sun protection is non-negotiable

If there’s one step you cannot skip, it’s this. High UV exposure during summer trips makes sunscreen essential. A broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher works well, but reapplication is just as important. “Reapplying sunscreen every two hours is key, especially in outdoor or beach settings,” Dr Ravindranath advises. For humid conditions, mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide can feel lighter and less greasy. Adding protective clothing can also make a difference.

Managing common travel skin issues

Even with precautions, small issues can show up. Pool water or the sea can disturb your skin’s pH balance, sometimes leading to breakouts. Rinsing your face and using calming ingredients like aloe vera can help. Long flights often bring puffiness. Cooling eye patches or caffeine-based products can reduce that swelling.

“Ingredients like niacinamide can help maintain an even skin tone and reduce dullness caused by stress or jet lag,” Dr Ravindranath adds.

Your skincare routine doesn’t need to be complicated while travelling.

Also read: Are you damaging your skin this summer? A dermatologist lists 5 common mistakes